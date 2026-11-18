An 18-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly scaling the exterior of a towering Manhattan skyscraper on Billionaire's Row, with police saying she was caught near the top of the luxury high-rise.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly scaling the exterior of a towering Manhattan skyscraper on Billionaire's Row, with police saying she was caught near the top of the luxury high-rise. However, the teenager appeared unfazed by the serious allegations, dismissing the dangerous stunt as an attempt to enjoy the spectacular city views.

Vivian Warnock, from Portland, Oregon, was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday over an alleged trespassing incident at Steinway Tower, the 1,428-foot skyscraper at 111 West 57th Street, overlooking Central Park.

Speaking to The New York Post after her court appearance, Warnock appeared to brush off the incident, describing the building and its wealthy residents while insisting that nothing had happened.

“It’s a rich building with a bunch of rich people. Nothing happened, but the view is great,” she told the publication.

Released on her own recognisance, the teenager was seen casually smoking a cigarette while wearing a brown leather jacket. She claimed she had climbed only a “couple floors” before police intervened.

“They arrested me because I’m too cool and I’m a free spirit, and they can’t handle it,” said Warnock, who describes herself as a pro-Palestinian and anti-ICE supporter.

Teen Caught Scaling Luxury Skyscraper's Exterior

According to police and law enforcement sources cited by The New York Post, Warnock was caught climbing the building's exterior near its upper levels. However, it remains unclear how she accessed the tower or how far she managed to climb before being apprehended.

The incident took place at Steinway Tower, one of Manhattan's most recognisable skyscrapers. The luxury residential building has attracted attention for its ultra-expensive properties, with a duplex penthouse recently going under contract for approximately $42 million.

Warnock reportedly told the publication that she had travelled to New York to “see the sights” and had spent about a week in the city before her alleged climb.

Despite the potentially life-threatening nature of the stunt, she described the view from the skyscraper as “beautiful” and “incredible” while looking out over Central Park.

“I love New York,” the teenager said.

Teen Faces Criminal Trespass Charge

Warnock faces one count of criminal trespass in the third degree, a Class B misdemeanour in New York that carries a maximum sentence of up to three months in jail. She was released on her own recognisance following her arraignment.

Her alleged stunt comes months after daredevil couple Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov grabbed headlines for scaling the Empire State Building. The pair reportedly risked their lives to promote their Netflix show, with their climb intended to send a message about “love”.