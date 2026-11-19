A Columbia University student made an unusual offer to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, inviting him for a cup of tea while promising to explain a solution she had developed to tackle Delhi's worsening air pollution.

A Columbia University student made an unusual offer to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, inviting him for a cup of tea while promising to explain a solution she had developed to tackle Delhi's worsening air pollution. Rahul Gandhi was at Columbia University on November 17 during his two-day US visit. He participated in a fireside chat and interacted with students, faculty members and academics at the university's School of International and Public Affairs.

The discussion largely revolved around India's youth-led movements, student protests and their broader implications for democracy and politics.

During the session, a student first raised the ongoing protest movement before highlighting the alarming air pollution situation in New Delhi. She also claimed to have developed a potential solution to address the problem.

“When you see this protest movement going on, now people are also raising issues about the New Delhi air pollution, which is a really big matter, and I actually built a solution to that,” she told Rahul Gandhi.

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Curious about her claim, the Congress leader immediately asked, “Oh, what is the solution to the Delhi pollution problem?”

The student responded confidently, offering to walk him through her idea over a more informal conversation. “Yes, I can actually talk about it over tea if you would like,” she replied.

Her unexpected chai invitation drew laughter from Rahul Gandhi and the audience, briefly shifting the mood of the discussion from serious political and environmental concerns to a lighthearted exchange.

Delhi air pollution

Delhi's air pollution continues to pose a major public health and environmental challenge, particularly during the winter months when the national capital frequently experiences hazardous air quality. Vehicle emissions, construction activities, road dust, industrial pollution, waste burning and seasonal stubble burning in neighbouring states contribute significantly to the pollution crisis.

Unfavourable weather conditions, including sluggish winds and temperature inversions, further worsen the situation by trapping pollutants close to the ground. This often results in dense smog and dangerously high concentrations of fine particulate matter, exposing residents to serious health risks.