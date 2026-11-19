Odisha Weather LATEST Update: Odisha is bracing for heavy rainfall and strong winds as Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan moves towards the east coast. The IMD has forecast a possible landfall near the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast on November 20

Odisha is likely to experience adverse weather conditions as Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan continues to move northwards over the westcentral Bay of Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest bulletin issued on November 19, the cyclone was centred near 14.5°N latitude and 85.3°E longitude at 5:30 am.

The system was located approximately 530 km south of Gopalpur and 590 km south of Puri in Odisha. It had moved northwards at a speed of 12 kmph during the preceding six hours.

The IMD has forecast that Akvan will move north-northwestwards before crossing the North Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts and the South Odisha coast between Narsapur and Puri, close to the east of Gopalpur, by noon on November 20.

The cyclone is expected to cross the coast as a severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph and gusts reaching 110 kmph.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall likely across Odisha, IMD warns of intense showers

The IMD has warned of widespread rainfall across Odisha on November 19 and 20 under the influence of Cyclone Akvan. According to its latest weather forecast bulletin issued at 8:57 am on November 19, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely across the state during these two days.

South Odisha is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (21 cm or more) forecast. North Odisha is also expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places.

The weather system is likely to continue influencing the state on November 21, when light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places, accompanied by heavy showers at isolated locations.

The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms and lightning, with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph in isolated parts of Odisha on November 21. Thundersqualls, with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph and gusts up to 70 kmph, are likely during November 19-20.

Strong winds, rough seas and storm surge threat along Odisha coast

Apart from heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough sea conditions are expected along the Odisha coastline as Cyclone Akvan approaches land.

According to the IMD's National Bulletin No. 28, squally winds of 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, are prevailing along and off the North Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts. Wind speeds are likely to increase, reaching 90-110 kmph with gusts up to 110 kmph around the cyclone's approach and landfall on November 20.

North Odisha and adjoining coastal areas are also likely to experience gale-force winds of 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph, until November 20 noon.

The IMD has warned that sea conditions along and off the North Odisha and South Odisha coasts will deteriorate, becoming high to very high in the run-up to landfall.

A storm surge of approximately 0.5-1 metre above the astronomical tide is likely to inundate low-lying coastal areas of Ganjam and Puri districts around the time of landfall.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the northwest Bay of Bengal until November 21 morning. The IMD has also advised people in vulnerable coastal settlements to move to safer locations and remain indoors in affected areas.