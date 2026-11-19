PM Modi uses the release of GTA 6 to highlight India's transformative development from 2014 to 2026, showcasing improvements in economic status, renewable energy, digital connectivity, and national security through comparative national indicators.

PM Modi Cites GTA 6 Release To Showcase 11 Years Of India Progress

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday used the imagery of popular Playstation game Grand Theft Auto to draw a comparison between the level of development under 11 years of his government and the previous government. On a day that Grand Theft Auto Version 6 went live PM Modi cited various current economic indicators to compare the situation to 2013 when the GTA Edition 5 was released. GTA 5 was released in September 2013, several months before Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in May 2014. The latest comparison uses the gap between the two gaming releases to highlight the changes India has witnessed during this period.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi wrote, "India is playing a whole new game!" India is playing a whole new game! https://t.co/CMkMbK6vII — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2026

Accompanying the post, the Prime Minister shared a graphic comparing various national indicators from the period before he assumed office in 2014 with the latest figures, highlighting changes across nine sectors. On the economic front, the graphic compared India's earlier position among the 'Fragile Five' economies with its current status as the world's fastest-growing major economy. Highlighting the change in poverty levels, the post stated that extreme poverty had declined from 27 per cent to 2.6 per cent. On sanitation, the Prime Minister highlighted the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, stating that sanitation mission coverage had increased from 39 per cent to 100 per cent. The graphic also showcased India's expansion in renewable energy, with solar capacity rising from 2.82 GW to 175 GW. In the space sector, PM Modi highlighted the growth in startups, pointing out that their number had increased from one to 440. On railway infrastructure, the post highlighted the expansion of railway electrification from 20 per cent to 99.6 per cent. The Prime Minister also drew attention to the reduction in internet costs, stating that the price of one GB of data had fallen from Rs 308 during the 3G era to Rs 7.51 during the 5G era. On defence, the graphic compared India's earlier position as a major defence importer with its current exports to more than 80 countries, also featuring the BrahMos missile. The post further highlighted the government's achievement of eliminating Naxal-violence showing a decline in violence affected regions from 182 districts to zero.

Meanwhile, India's economic growth has remained a key focus of the government's development narrative. According to an official release, India's real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, while real Gross Value Added (GVA) registered growth of 8.2 per cent. The latest GDP figures were supported by growth in household consumption, investment and exports, according to the government data. Through the comparison, PM Modi highlighted developments across economic growth, digital connectivity, renewable energy, infrastructure, space technology and national security since 2014. (ANI)