Mahua Moitra slammed senior TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay for faking illness to meet a Union Minister. This comes as 20 rebel TMC MPs formed a new bloc, merged with the NCPI, and extended support to the NDA, deepening the party's crisis.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Monday slammed senior party leader and Kolkata North MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, accusing him of faking illness and travelling to New Delhi to meet Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, amid rebellion in the party. In an X post, Moitra said, "Dada @SudipBAITC, you were arrested in 2017. jailed in the Rose Valley scam. Faked illness then & took the BJD govt's help to move from jail to hospital. Again, you faked illness to fly to Delhi to do gaddari! Tapas Roy & Kunal Ghosh were right about you. We were wrong!"

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Rebellion Brews in TMC, 20 MPs Form New Bloc

The remarks came amid reports of growing differences within the Trinamool Congress. The 20 Lok Sabha MPs have created a separate bloc in the Lower House and claim to be "real TMC" and demand a separate seating arrangement for themselves. Rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar confirmed that 20 Lok Sabha MPs have merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and will now extend their support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Moitra Accuses Bandyopadhyay of Faking Illness

Earlier, Moitra claimed that Bandyopadhyay had informed party leaders that he was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata due to a stomach ailment. However, she alleged that he was later seen on television at the residence of the Union Environment Minister in the national capital. "His mask & his wig both come off - Sudip Bandyopadhyay told us he was in Apollo Kolkata with a tummy bug when we suddenly saw him on TV in Delhi in Bhupinder Yadav's home. Dada pls change your X handle to @SudipBJPBTeam at least. Don't use our name," Moitra wrote in her post on X.

Kunal Ghosh Slams Bandyopadhyay's 'History of Changing Parties'

Other than Mahua Moitra, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh also lambasted Sudip Bandyopadhyay, while citing his previous "history of changing parties." Ghosh criticised Bandyopadhyay and said that former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had given him "positions and honour." "Mamata didi gave positions and honour to these people, and this is what these people give in return. Sudip Bandyopadhyay has a history of changing parties," Ghosh said.

He further alleged that Bandyopadhyay's political career had been sustained by misleading TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, claiming that he had previously raised concerns about the leader within the party. "We had said that he is not good and his politics worked only by misleading Mamata didi. I was once suspended by the party for it. Today, it is being proved that what I said that day was correct," he added. (ANI)