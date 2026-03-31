Bittu Tabahi, a 20-year-old from Biaora, Madhya Pradesh, has become a viral sensation after single-handedly cleaning the heavily polluted Ajnar River. His remarkable solo effort, which took several weeks, has earned him widespread praise online, including from businessman Anand Mahindra, who called him his 'Monday Motivation'.

Bittu Tabahi, a 20-year-old from Biaora, Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral after cleaning the highly filthy Ajnar River all by himself. His exceptional exploits have garnered him accolades from businessman Anand Mahindra, who refers to him as his "Monday Motivation".

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"This young man from Biaora, M.P, was criticised for claiming to have cleaned parts of a river just in order to gain social media views," Mahindra wrote in a post on X. "Well, we usually complain that social media rewards the trivial rather than the meaningful. So If a desire for 'likes' can become a force for good that's fine with me."

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The industrialist also shared a video showing Bittu cleaning the polluted waters and manually removing plastic waste, debris and algae from the river, drawing widespread attention online.

Social Media Reactions

The post quickly gained traction, with several users backing the young man’s efforts despite the criticism.

"Fair enough. In an environment where clout is frequently derived from noise, seeking sights and ultimately cleansing a river is nevertheless a net good. While intent is important, the impact is much more important. If "likes" can motivate real-world action, perhaps that's a trend worth pursuing," one user said.

"Like Manjhi the Mountain Man, we have Bittu the Lonely Warrior. If one individual can accomplish it, imagine if the entire takes cleanliness seriously; we might be Swatch Bharat," added another.

"It's better than nothing! Salute to Bittu Tabahi. It began on Republic Day and continues to this day. River looks so much better now," commented a third user.

"Results are more important than motivation. If attention can be directed toward something beneficial, that's a net benefit. Also demonstrates how incentives influence conduct. "If 'likes' start rewarding meaningful work, more people will gravitate toward it," stated one user.

Who is Bittu Tabahi?

Bittu Tabahi was born in Biaora, Madhya Pradesh, and has over 1 lakh Instagram followers. His movies show him cleaning anything from trash public areas to nearby rivers. He went viral after personally cleaning the Ajnar river with a few simple equipment. He removed plastic garbage, debris, and algae.

According to accounts, he began cleaning the river with his friends on January 26, but they quit up in the middle. Bittu, on the other hand, took initiative and into the river, removing plastic and other debris. It took him many weeks to clean the river.

How Did Social Media React?

The post went viral, with over 204,200 views and over 10,000 likes. The internet has praised him as a "real hero" and inspirational figure.Sir ji, please help him with the monies if you can; he is raising money to maintain it clean," one person said.

“Like Manjhi the mountain guy, we have Bittu the lone warrior. If one person can achieve it, imagine if the country takes cleaning seriously; we could truly be Swachh Bharat,” another user said.

“Something is better than nothing! Salute to Bittu Tabahi,” added another user.

"Started on Republic Day and still going strong. River looks so much better now. Instead of criticising, why don't more of us join such causes in our own cities?" said a fourth person.