Punjab Police arrested two more accused and seized over 5 kg of heroin in Amritsar, busting a cross-border drug network. The operation is part of a larger probe, exposing links to a Dubai-based smuggler, with investigations ongoing.

Punjab Police have busted a cross-border drug trafficking network with the arrest of two more accused and recovery of over 5.041 kg of heroin in separate operations in Amritsar, officials said on Sunday.

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According to the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, acting on forward and backward linkages established during an ongoing investigation, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police conducted targeted operations leading to fresh arrests and significant seizures of narcotics.

In a post on X, DGP Punjab said, "Acting on forward and backward linkages established during the investigation of a major cross-border drug smuggling case, Amritsar Commissionerate Police arrests two more accused and recovers an additional 5.041 Kg of Heroin in two separate operations." Acting on forward and backward linkages established during the investigation of a major cross-border drug smuggling case, Amritsar Commissionerate Police arrests two more accused and recovers an additional 5.041 Kg of Heroin in two separate operations. Earlier, six accused,… pic.twitter.com/7qBZhl3e4o — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) June 14, 2026

Details of Seizure and Broader Network

In a separate operation, 3.035 kg of heroin was recovered from another accused, further expanding the scope of the network under probe.

"Earlier, six accused, including three juveniles, were arrested with 30.045 Kg of Heroin. Pursuing further leads during the investigation, police teams apprehended another accused and recovered 2.006 Kg Heroin, exposing deeper links within the smuggling network. Investigation reveals that the accused were linked to a #Dubai-based smuggler who was facilitating the supply of heroin consignments from across the border. In a separate operation, police recovered 3.035 Kg Heroin from the possession of another accused, leading to further insights into the network's operations and linkages. An FIR has been registered under the NDPS Act at PS Chheharta, #Amritsar," the post added.

Ongoing Investigation and Financial Trail

DGP further added that, "Further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages, identify other associates involved in the network, trace the financial trail, and uncover possible hawala connections."

Punjab Police remains steadfast in its commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks and making Punjab a safe and drug-free state. (ANI)