Delhi Police has launched 'Thana Divas-Jan Sunwai,' a weekly public hearing every Saturday at all police stations. The initiative aims to enhance public outreach, grievance redressal, and accountability under the supervision of senior officers.

Following directions from the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Delhi Police on Sunday introduced a comprehensive set of guidelines aimed at fostering public-centric policing. These new protocols, issued by Commissioner of Police Satish Golchha, are designed to significantly augment public outreach, streamline grievance redressal, and bolster institutional accountability across the capital.

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'Thana Divas-Jan Sunwai' to Boost Public Outreach

According to an official statement released by the Delhi Police, at the heart of these instructions is the implementation of "Thana Divas-Jan Sunwai," an open public hearing platform to be conducted at every police station in Delhi. These sessions are scheduled for every Saturday, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, beginning next week. This initiative creates a direct interface between the public and law enforcement, allowing citizens to voice complaints, share suggestions, or seek assistance regarding public safety and police conduct.

To ensure effective supervision, the mandate requires senior officers--ranging from Special Commissioners and Joint Commissioners to Additional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners--to attend these hearings in a scheduled rotation. This high-level oversight is intended to facilitate the swift resolution of grievances and strengthen community confidence in the police force.

Strengthening Accountability and Grievance Disposal

The guidelines, as per the statement, clarify that officers must hear every complainant who arrives during these hours, regardless of whether their grievance has been previously registered on the Integrated Complaint Management System (ICMS). The statement also states that accountability is a central pillar of the new circular, with Station House Officers (SHOs) tasked with maintaining a citizen-friendly environment, complete with proper seating and dedicated assistance desks. The Delhi Police has issued a stern warning against any casual handling or undue delay in grievance disposal; District Deputy Commissioners have been directed to monitor these sessions closely. Failure to adhere to these protocols or evidence of negligence will be viewed adversely by the department.

Public Awareness and Efficacy Tracking

To ensure the public is fully aware of these new platforms, the police have launched a widespread communication strategy. District units are required to publicise the "Thana Divas-Jan Sunwai" through notice boards, social media, beat staff, and local Resident and Market Welfare Associations.

Furthermore, to track the efficacy of the system, every district must submit a fortnightly report to the Vigilance Division and the concerned range, detailing the number of grievances received and resolved. (ANI)