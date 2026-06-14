Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inspected the Dobbaspet-Chennai Expressway in Bengaluru, directing officials to ensure timely completion. She also participated in a 'Swachh Bharat' cleanliness drive with Karnataka BJP leaders.

Sitharaman Inspects Dobbaspet-Chennai Expressway

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday visited Bengaluru Rural district today to inspect the ongoing construction and development works of the Dobbaspet-Chennai Expressway. She was warmly received by Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra, Member of Parliament K Sudhakar, along with BJP leaders and government officials, who were present on the occasion.

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The Finance Minister visited the national highway stretch near the Bengaluru Rural Deputy Commissioner's Office and reviewed the progress of road construction, traffic management, and infrastructure development works.

During the visit, she interacted with local representatives and officials and instructed them to ensure that the project is completed within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining high-quality standards. She stated that the Dobbaspet-Chennai Expressway is an important project that will further strengthen the state's connectivity and boost overall development.

Takes Part in 'Swachh Bharat' Programme

Earlier, Sitharaman had also participated in the 'Swachh Bharat' programme organised near the Anjaneya Swamy Temple at Mysore Bank Circle in Bengaluru, alongside Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

According to an official post from the Minister's office, Sitharaman took part in the cleanliness drive under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan along with Karnataka BJP leaders.

"Smt @nsitharaman participated in a cleanliness drive under the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' along with Shri @BYVijayendraand @BJP4Karnataka leaders at Mysuru Bank Circle, Bengaluru," the post read.

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra, who also joined the cleanliness drive, said the Swachh Bharat initiative was being organised across the state to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 12 years in office. Vijayendra added that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also planted saplings during the event. "On the occasion of PM Narendra Modi completing 12 years in the Prime Minister's office, the BJP is celebrating it across the country. In Karnataka, we are also celebrating it very meaningfully. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has been carried out across the country. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is here, and she planted saplings, and in the afternoon she will be addressing intellectuals..." BY Vijayendra told reporters. (ANI)