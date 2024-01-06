Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Cricketer Ambati Rayudu abruptly quits YSRCP, politics just 15 days after joining party

    In December last year, Rayudu's induction into the YSRCP hinted at his potential candidacy in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from his native Guntur or Machilipatnam constituencies or in the concurrent assembly polls.

    Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Saturday (January 6) made headlines as he announced his departure from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). Taking to 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), Ambati conveyed not just his exit from the party but also his decision to take a hiatus from the political realm.

    In his post, Rayudu said, "This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time. Thank You."

    Rayudu had joined the YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh back in December the previous year, in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, and Rajampeta Lok Sabha member P Mithun Reddy.

    Renowned for representing India in international cricket and participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rayudu had been actively engaging with the public through various initiatives lately.

    In December last year, Rayudu's induction into the YSRCP hinted at his potential candidacy in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from his native Guntur or Machilipatnam constituencies or in the concurrent assembly polls.

    The YSRCP leadership had anticipated that Rayudu's association would attract more young individuals to the party. Notably, Rayudu bid adieu to professional cricket after the 2023 IPL season, expressing his intent to enter politics a month following his retirement, although he had not specified the party he would align with at the time.

