Clashes between two groups in Ashta, Sehore, led to stone-pelting, vehicle damage and a Karni Sena blockade of Bhopal-Indore highway. Police used tear gas and lathi-charge to control crowd. The unrest followed a major Karni Sena agitation in Harda.

Tension gripped Ashta town in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday night after a clash between two communities led to stone-pelting, damaged vehicles, and a highway blockade by Karni Sena workers. Police used tear gas shells and a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and prevent the violence from spreading, according to local media reports.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

The unrest came at a sensitive time, as Karni Sena leaders were already in the spotlight following a large agitation in Harda district, controversial statements by some leaders, and the announcement that the organisation plans to enter electoral politics.

Here is an explanation of what happened, what sparked the violence, and what comes next.

What happened in Ashta on Sunday night

The situation in Ashta deteriorated around 9 pm near Alipur Chowk, on the old Bhopal-Indore highway route. According to reports, a minor dispute broke out between a Karni Sena worker returning from a programme in Harda and a local youth. What began as a small argument quickly escalated as more people gathered at the spot.

Soon, two groups confronted each other near the rest house close to Parvati Bridge. This led to stone-pelting from both sides.

Several parked and moving vehicles were damaged, causing panic among motorists and residents. Traffic slowed and people began fleeing the area.

Scroll to load tweet…

Police teams from Ashta and Parvati police stations reached the spot after receiving information.

As the crowd refused to disperse, police fired tear gas shells and used mild lathi-charge to control the situation. Additional police forces were called in from nearby areas due to the seriousness of the violence.

Senior officials, including SDOP Akash Sambhalkar and SDM Nitin Kumar Tale, arrived at the scene and supervised crowd control operations.

Police later said the situation was brought under control, though tension remained in the area.

Karni Sena blocks Bhopal-Indore highway

After the clash, Karni Sena workers blocked the Bhopal-Indore highway in protest. The blockade led to long traffic jams near the Chaupati area, with vehicles stuck for hours on both sides of the road. Commuters faced major inconvenience.

Following administrative intervention and talks, efforts were made to clear the highway and restore normal traffic movement.

Police have increased deployment in sensitive areas and are continuing to monitor the situation closely.

Viral videos add fuel to controversy

Amid the unrest, videos circulated widely on social media, especially on X, adding to public concern.

One video, reportedly recorded in Ashta, shows a person identified as a Karni Sena member allegedly issuing an open threat. In the video, the person claims that if the police and administration do not demolish a mosque and nearby houses within 48 hours, Karni Sena members will do it themselves.

Scroll to load tweet…

The police have not yet publicly confirmed the authenticity of the video and are examining the matter.

Controversial remarks during Harda agitation

The unrest in Ashta came just days after a major Karni Sena agitation in Harda district, where the organisation reportedly pressed for a 19-point charter of demands.

During that agitation, some leaders made highly controversial statements. A leader associated with the Hindu Mahasabha, Vishwakarma Guru, was quoted as saying:

“We want to form our government at any cost, no matter if money has to be collected, somebody has to be killed or Delhi bombarded.”

He further said:

“We are not concerned about anyone. Women, sisters, youths can go to hell. We just want to form our government.”

These remarks drew widespread criticism. Karni Sena later claimed that certain videos and statements were being misrepresented or edited.

What was the Harda agitation about

The Karni Sena's protest in Harda reportedly lasted for 11 hours on Sunday at Nehru Stadium. According to the organisation, over 20,000 workers and supporters took part, making it the largest movement the district has seen so far.

The agitation focused on demands related to police action taken earlier during a lathi-charge incident in July. The protest was called off after the administration took action against five police personnel.

Scroll to load tweet…

Action ordered against police officers

Following the July lathi-charge in Harda, the district collector ordered the removal of five police personnel accused of misconduct. A magistrate-led inquiry has been ordered, headed by SDM Seoni Malwa, to investigate the incident.

This decision was seen as a major reason why the Karni Sena temporarily withdrew its agitation.

At around 8 pm, National President Jivan Singh Sherpur announced the conclusion of the Harda movement. He declared that instead of street protests, Karni Sena would now raise its demands in the Lok Sabha and state Assembly through a political party.

Sherpur said thousands of members supported the decision to form the party. He took a pledge from supporters to work for the party’s growth, saying it would be strengthened on the lines of the RSS.

He ended his fast by drinking juice.

Another senior leader, Mahipal Singh Makrana, said Karni Sena would contest elections and carry people’s voices directly to Parliament and the Assembly. Sherpur added that if political efforts fail, the organisation plans to march to Delhi after Bhopal.

He said party registration would be completed soon and stressed that the decision was taken with the consent of the entire organisation.

“No one raises our issues in the House,” Sherpur said. “We will take this struggle to Delhi.”

What are Karni Sena's key demands

The Karni Sena’s demands include:

Judicial inquiry into police actions

Withdrawal of cases against protesters

Reforms in reservation and recruitment systems

Economic-based reservation

Farmer-related issues

Electricity bills and smart meters

Education and employment

Women's safety

Cow protection

Issues of ex-servicemen

Concerns of media personnel

Police say investigations into the Ashta violence, vehicle damage, and viral videos are ongoing. Damage assessment is underway. Authorities have urged people to avoid rumours and maintain peace.

With Karni Sena moving towards formal politics, officials say maintaining law and order will remain a key challenge in the coming weeks.