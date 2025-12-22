A CCTV video from Telangana shows an overloaded DCM truck overturning on Hyderabad-Bijapur highway in Vikarabad. The truck toppled during a sharp turn, trapping a child under a metal rack. Quick action by locals saved the child, who appeared unharmed

A CCTV video has surfaced on social media showing a serious road accident on the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway in Vikarabad district, Telangana. The footage carries a timestamp of December 20, 2025. In the video, which has now gone viral across X and Reddit, a DCM truck is seen approaching from the front and taking a right turn at an intersection. As it turns, the vehicle loses balance. The right-side tyres lift off the ground and the truck topples onto its left side on vehicles - smashing a few vehicles.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Child trapped under fallen metal rack

The truck falls onto the edge of a nearby property, believed to be a shop or house. A child was standing outside the property at that moment. As the truck overturns, a heavy iron or metal rack collapses, trapping the child underneath. The moment is frightening and has shocked viewers online.

Within seconds, local people rush to the spot. A man is seen lifting the fallen metal rack and pulling the child out.

The child appears to be conscious and unharmed, though visibly shaken. Many online users praised the quick response of bystanders, saying it saved the child's life.

Bikes damaged, traffic hit for hours

As the truck fell, it smashed at least two to three parked motorcycles. No other injuries were reported, even though the road appears busy with vehicles passing by.

After the accident, traffic was heavily affected for around two hours, causing inconvenience to commuters on the highway.

Overloading and speed suspected

Posts shared along with the video claim that the truck was overloaded with iron material and was moving at high speed. Many users blamed overspeeding and overloading, calling them major causes of road accidents in India.

Some commenters also raised concerns about driver experience and training, while others criticised poor enforcement by traffic authorities.

Public reaction online

The video drew strong reactions on social media. Many users expressed relief that the child survived. Others praised the people who rushed to help.

Several users stressed the need for stricter checks on heavy vehicles, especially at intersections and highways, to prevent such incidents in the future.