Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis dismissed allegations against the Election Commission as a "fake narrative." This came as the Cockroach Janata Party protested in Mumbai's Shivaji Park, demanding the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner.

Even as activists of the Cockroach Janata Party protested against the Chief Election Commissioner and alleged irregularities in the SIR process, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the "fake narrative" being pushed against the Election Commission had been "busted" following the Election Commissioner's press statement.

Speaking to the reporters, he said, "The entire matter has been exposed. Following the press conference held by the three Election Commissioners, their fake narrative has been busted. Yet, attempts are still being made to push this fake narrative. They will not succeed in this."

Protest Against Election Commission

Fadnavis was speaking in Mumbai amid a protest by activists of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and other civil society organisations at Shivaji Park against the Election Commission and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. Heavy police deployment was seen at Shivaji Park in view of the protest call.

CJP Demands CEC's Removal

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was a "traitor" and claimed that people across the country would support calls for his removal. "As you can see, we are starting from Mumbai today. This is going to be a very big protest. Mumbai showed last time what the spirit of Mumbai is. The youth of the whole country, the young generation, everyone came out last time for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. And this time too, it is going to be the same with Gyanesh Kumar, who is a traitor to the country," Das said.

He appealed to residents of Mumbai to join the protest.

Local Residents Raise Objections

Meanwhile, some residents of Shivaji Park objected to the use of the venue for the demonstration, citing inconvenience to local residents.

Local resident Sunil Bhagwat said people regularly visit the park for walks and alleged that frequent protests were causing inconvenience to residents. "We come here for walks in this park, but many protests have been happening here recently. Who is responsible for the troubles being caused to the common people? Did the Constitution not explain your duties towards the rest of the people? Who is responsible for the problems the common man here faces?" he said.

Another resident, Ravindra, referred to a previous protest at the venue and alleged that the large gathering had affected traffic movement and caused inconvenience to residents. "The previous time these people protested, they said that it was a spontaneous protest. There was such a huge crowd that it reached Dadar Shivaji Park station itself. Bottles of liquor were thrown at those who came here," he alleged.

He also raised concerns over the proximity of schools and a hospital to the protest site, claiming that traffic movement had been affected during the previous demonstration. (ANI)