The Bhaderwah administration has issued a public advisory urging residents to exercise extreme caution following heavy rainfall. People have been advised to stay away from rivers, landslide-prone areas, and avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve.

Bhaderwah Administration Issues Advisory

In response to severe weather conditions and heavy rainfall in Bhaderwah and its adjoining areas, the local administration has issued a public advisory urging residents and commuters to exercise extreme caution against potential weather hazards.

According to the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Sunil Kumar Butyal, the Bhaderwah administration has issued a public advisory urging residents and commuters to exercise extreme caution following the heavy rainfall in Bhaderwah and its adjoining areas. Residents of riverside and low-lying areas have been urged to exercise caution, stay away from the Chenab and avoid unnecessary movement near the riverbanks until conditions improve, ADC Bhaderwah said.

The administration has further advised people to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly along hilly roads and landslide-prone stretches, as continuous rainfall may trigger landslides, shooting stones, and flash floods in vulnerable areas. Residents have also been asked to stay away from overflowing streams, rivers, and nallahs and to strictly follow the advisories issued by the district administration and disaster management authorities, ADC Bhaderwah, Sunil Kumar Butyal, informed.

Officials said that all concerned departments have been put on alert to respond to any weather-related emergency. The administration appealed to the public to remain vigilant, avoid venturing into risky areas, and report any emergency to the concerned authorities immediately.

Salal Dam Gates Opened in Reasi

Heavy rains across Jammu and Kashmir has triggered severe water accumulation and landslide risks, prompting emergency gate openings at the Salal reservoir alongside strict public safety advisories issued by district officials. Meanwhile, continuous rainfall in Reasi and upper catchment areas has triggered a surge in water inflow into the Salal reservoir, prompting authorities to open all gates of the dam to regulate the rising water level.

The increased inflow and release of water from the dam have caused the Chenab River to swell, with strong currents and elevated water levels being witnessed downstream. Heavy rainfall has been lashing the Reasi region for the past several hours, leading to a significant rise in water inflow into the Chenab River and Salal Dam reservoir.

Authorities are closely monitoring weather conditions and the river's water level. People, particularly those living in low-lying areas and along the banks of the Chenab, have been advised to remain vigilant and avoid venturing close to the river.

Alert in Rajouri District

Since Tuesday morning, heavy rainfall lashed Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, prompting the district administration and Rajouri Police to issue advisories urging residents to remain alert amid fears of rising river water levels, flash floods, landslides and waterlogging.

On the other hand, Rajouri Police also issued an urgent advisory, warning that continuous heavy rainfall could lead to a rapid rise in the water level of rivers in the district. "With heavy rainfall going on in areas of Rajouri, there is apprehension that the water level in rivers will increase rapidly," the advisory said. (ANI)