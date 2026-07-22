Priyanka Gandhi Vadra defended student protestors, stating their demands are genuine and peaceful protest is not undemocratic. She alleged the government's actions against students and in Parliament are undemocratic and questioned fund allocations.

'Nothing Undemocratic with Peaceful Protest': Priyanka Gandhi

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said students have genuine demands and are fighting for their rights, asserting that there is "nothing undemocratic" about peaceful protests, while alleging that what is happening with students and in Parliament is "undemocratic". Speaking to reporters, Wayanad MP said, "Students have a genuine struggle and are asking for change. Paper leaks are happening repeatedly...There is nothing undemocratic with peaceful protest, but what is happening with students and in Parliament is undemocratic."

The Congress MP further added that students are raising genuine concerns and questioned the allocation of funds. "What happened with us is irrelevant. You (the media) tell me if what happened with students is right or wrong? Students have genuine demands and are asking for their rights. The Education budget is Rs 1.4 lakh crores, but you are waving off Rs 16 lakh crore loans for Adani and Ambani," she added.

Opposition Protests Against Government

On July 20, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) held a 'Sansad Chalo' protest in the national capital, which was met with police action. The Opposition leaders have strongly criticised the police action and alleged that the protestors were "lathi-charged" and met with tear gas.

Meanwhile, he opposition MPs on Wednesday held protests wearing black clothes against the government on the Parliament premises. The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi, among others, were present at the protest.

Kharge Accuses Govt of 'Dictatorship'

Speaking on the Congress protest outside LKM yesterday and the detention of leaders by Police, Congress chief and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that BJP-RSS volunteers work among Police without badges during Monday's march. Kharge said, "I said yesterday itself that this is not a democratic govt. They are functioning like a dictatorship. They do not respect MPs. They harass even those who protest as per rules. BJP-RSS volunteers work among Police without badges. Terrorising students and Congress leaders is what they do indirectly...If you try to crush our senior leaders, lakhs of people will stand up. You will not be able to control them then.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, along with several other leaders, were detained by Delhi Police over the party's protest at Lok Kalyan Marg and were later released from detention. (ANI)