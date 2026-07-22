PM Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis paid tributes to late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on his birth anniversary. They recalled his service to society and vision for the state's development, which the NDA government is working to fulfil.

PM Modi, Fadnavis Pay Homage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on his birth anniversary, remembering his contribution to public service and the state's development. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said Ajit Pawar was widely respected across society and said the NDA government in Maharashtra was working to fulfil his vision. "Remembering Shri Ajit Pawar Ji on his birth anniversary. His service to society and contribution to Maharashtra's development were noteworthy. He was widely respected by all sections of society. The NDA Government in the state is working tirelessly to realise his vision," PM Modi said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid tribute to the late leader on X, describing him as a visionary whose leadership had left a lasting impact on the state. "Tributes to Maharashtra's former DCM Ajitdada Pawar, on his Birth Anniversary! His visionary, inclusive, and people-centric leadership has made a lasting contribution to Maharashtra," Fadnavis said.

Family Remembers Ajit Pawar

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar shared an emotional message remembering her late husband, saying she found it difficult to come to terms with his absence. In a post on X, Sunetra Pawar recalled celebrating his birthdays with joy over the years and said the day now brought immense grief. She said Ajit Pawar had been her greatest source of strength and support throughout her life and that although he was no longer physically present, his ideals, discipline, and commitment to public service would continue to inspire her.

Earlier on Monday, Sunetra Pawar and her son, NCP MP Jay Pawar, paid floral tributes to late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at his memorial in Baramati on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Ajit Pawar, a senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, passed away earlier this year. (ANI)