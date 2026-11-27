Delhi Police rescued 164 foreign nationals from a Noida high-rise who were lured with false employment promises and forced into cyber fraud. The international syndicate was exposed after a Malaysian victim alerted authorities about the suspicious operation involving fake online investment scams.

A job opportunity in India turned into a nightmare for 164 foreign nationals who were reportedly brought to Noida on false promises of employment and forced to participate in online investment scams. Delhi Police rescued the workers during a raid on a high-rise office in Sector 136 on Thursday. The scheme was discovered after a 42-year-old Malaysian man raised an alert after receiving an offer to work for an IT services business.

The man had come to India with the intention of working for a firm in Noida. However, he was requested to turn in his passport when he arrived at its office. He declined and left since he thought something wasn't right.

Last week, he emailed the Delhi Police Crime Branch and got in touch with the Malaysian consulate. Investigators pursued the premises in response to the allegation and discovered that a number of foreign individuals were purportedly detained there without their will, according to The Indian Express.

According to the police, 164 persons were saved, including 72 Malaysians and 92 Indonesians. Tan Guan Wie, a 25-year-old Malaysian, was taken into custody on suspicion of being a crucial player in the operation.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly operating an organized international cyber fraud network by bringing foreign nationals to India on various pretexts, including promises of employment and lucrative opportunities," stated Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Surender Kumar. The foreign people were reportedly imprisoned and forced to take part in online fraud.

Guan Wie is suspected by police of entering India on a business passport around four months ago and then assisting in the entry of foreign persons.

Police claim that Guan Wie assisted in setting up the business in Noida, while Sushil Kumar, an Indian national, oversaw recruiting and transportation from Malaysia. According to reports, a fictitious recruitment firm brought the candidates in groups of ten to fifteen.

Sunil Kumar, another defendant, is accused of setting up lodging at a paying guest facility around 2.5 kilometers away from the workplace. According to the police, the accommodations cost Rs 8 lakh a month, and workers were transported between the two places by more than 40 taxis.

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In order to contact possible investors, the victims reportedly received instructions to fabricate female identities and social media profiles. They would build relationships online, win people over, and get them to invest in and trade stocks on fake platforms.

Additionally, police discovered that stock market advice was shared via WhatsApp groups in an effort to draw in potential victims.

ACP Ramesh Lamba and Inspector Manmeet Malik led the squad that carried out the raid. 355 cell phones, 168 desktop computers, 26 laptops, 53 SIM cards, and 174 passports were confiscated by the police.

Investigators surmise that the operation was comparable to the tactics employed by cybercrime organizations in Southeast Asian nations, where individuals are coerced into participating in internet frauds and recruited under false pretenses. Sushil and Sunil Kumar are now being sought for by the police.