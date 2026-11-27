Three individuals, including two juveniles, have been apprehended for the murder of a 17-year-old in Shakurpur, Delhi. The incident stemmed from a dispute, and investigations into the killing, as well as a separate murder in Mahendra Park, continue.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Three accused, including two juveniles, have been apprehended in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Shakurpur village under Subhash Place police station limits in northwest Delhi, police said. The victim, identified as Naushad, was stabbed following a quarrel reportedly arising from a minor altercation a few days ago. The incident took place on November 26. He was rushed to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Police have apprehended two juveniles and arrested 21-year-old Atikur Rahman in connection with the case. According to police, the motive behind the murder reportedly stemmed from a dispute over the accused’s friendship with one of the victim’s sisters. A case has been registered at PS Subhash Place vide FIR No. 659/26 dated November 26 under Sections 103(1), 126(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway to apprehend the remaining accused and ascertain their roles in the incident.

Earlier, four persons were arrested, and a juvenile was apprehended in connection with the murder of a 45-year-old man in the Mahendra Park area, police said. The arrested accused persons are Sumit (22), Sonu (19), Rahul @ Sikanji (23) and Sonu (23), along with one Child in Conflict with Law (CCL). Police said the case pertains to the murder of Vijay Prakash alias Sonu (45), following which CCTV footage, technical surveillance and local intelligence were used to identify and apprehend the accused. Efforts are underway to apprehend the co-accused, police said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)