A 16-year-old boy in Greater Noida bravely tackled a fire in a locked apartment by smashing the glass door and using a fire extinguisher. His quick thinking and action prevented a potential disaster while the owners were away.

A 16-year-old kid in Greater Noida could have just called the authorities and moved aside after noticing a fire in his building. Instead he brought a fire extinguisher, found a way inside the locked unit and helped avoid a possibly larger calamity. The incident took happened at 1 pm at 11th Avenue of Gaur City 2 in Delhi-NCR.

The boy was about to pick up his grandfather’s scooter when he saw the fire and promptly told the building security and neighbors. He did not wait for aid, but ran to obtain a fire extinguisher and started on the flames. The fire was still burning, and the youngster knew it may spread inside the flat. He used a neighbour's balcony and climbed onto a platform to access the flat in question.

He smashed through the glass door to enter the apartment while its owners were away, and he proceeded to extinguish the fire from within. His action prevented the fire from spreading to a stack of books inside the house.

Hemwant Tiwari posted a video of the event on Instagram. While others watched, the adolescent was shown in the video taking command of the situation and trying to put out the fire. The boy's bravery and prompt reaction were commended in the text contained inside the video.

It read, "The boy managed to enter the locked house where the fire had broken out. The owners were out of town. He didn’t even hesitate despite the toxic fumes. While the management was still planning, he ran to get fire extinguishers and single-handedly prevented a major fire."

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The video also described how the teenager acted without waiting for the building administration to organize a response. They say he took it upon himself to get the extinguishers and fight the fire.

What started as a routine trip to retrieve his grandfather's scooter, evolved into a moment that may have avoided a lot greater event. The teen’s quick thinking and readiness to respond in an emergency have been praised online since.