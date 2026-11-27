Congress MP Imran Masood has challenged the Samajwadi Party over its seat-sharing strategy for the 2027 UP elections, insisting on better representation and winnable seats rather than accepting unilateral terms from the alliance partner.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Congress MP Imran Masood on Friday questioned the Samajwadi Party (SP) over its approach to seat-sharing in the proposed alliance, asserting that the responsibility of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cannot rest solely on Congress and demanding a combination of both winnable seats and adequate representation for his party. Responding to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks, Masood said the Congress president had acknowledged his efforts and appreciated his work. Speaking to ANI, Masood said, "Kharge ji has acknowledged my efforts; he is appreciating my work. I am prepared to sacrifice my very life for the progress of my party. I am being cornered from all sides, as if I am a villain. I am making demands for my party; I am fighting for my party. I will always speak in the interest of my party. An alliance is being formed; does the entire responsibility of ousting the BJP rest solely on my shoulders? Does it not rest on yours (SP) as well?"

Earlier on Thursday, Kharge, while addressing the Congress party's 'Samvidhan Raksha' march in Lucknow on Constitution Day, praised Masood for consistently raising the party's concerns in Parliament. Masood also questioned the seat-sharing arrangement with the SP, arguing that Congress needed seats where it had a realistic chance of winning rather than being offered constituencies where the party's electoral prospects were weak. “Give us seats; we can contest and win. We need both quality and quantity... You take the Chief Minister’s post. There is no dispute here regarding the Chief Minister. But why are you trying to undermine your ally? Why do you want to belittle your ally? You started launching direct attacks against me; why? I hadn’t said a single word against you," he said. “They are trying to portray me as a villain. I am making demands for my party and fighting for its interests. I will speak for my party,” he added.

Emphasising Congress's contribution to the alliance, Masood said the party should not be judged solely on its electoral performance in constituencies where it had contested in the past. "The Congress is zero. You keep reminding us of our standing, but if you think so little of our standing, why do you even need us? You have the formula for winnability; you have everything, so why do you need us at all?... We are zero—but wherever we align, we multiply the impact tenfold. It was because of Rahul Gandhi that you (SP) managed to win 37 seats (2024 Lok Sabha Elections). We aren’t saying you didn’t contribute; we are saying that we, too, secured victories. We showed a big heart, but must it always be us who shows a big heart, every single time? Can’t you show a bit more generosity?" he said. He adds, "If you offer zero seats, the result will naturally be zero. Why don’t you contest these seats yourselves? You go ahead and win them; after all, you claim to have a formula for winnability..."

His remarks come amid a public disagreement between the SP and the Congress over seat-sharing arrangements for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with leaders from both parties exchanging statements over the proposed allocation of constituencies. The disagreement intensified after the SP reportedly offered 26 seats as a starting point for negotiations and announced its first list of five candidates. The constituencies included seats in Saharanpur, Shamli, Amroha and Lalitpur. The developments triggered a sharp response from Masood, who objected to the reported offer and the suggestion that the Congress submit a second list of constituencies for consideration. Earlier, Masood expressed displeasure over the SP's approach, asserting that the Congress had neither sought 26 seats nor was willing to accept unilateral decisions in the seat-sharing negotiations. "After those alliance meetings, if a declaration is made like this, and it is said that 'Sir, the starting point is 26 [seats]'—we didn't even ask you for 26. We didn't say that to you; we are not beggars...Somewhere, this is very hurtful: that you will dictate terms like this. We can be allies. We wanted the BJP to lose, and the guarantee to defeat the BJP in the country is Rahul Gandhi; I say this repeatedly. So, this is not a step in the direction of defeating the BJP," Masood told ANI. (ANI)