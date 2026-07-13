Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the 63-km Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway and other highway projects worth over Rs 4,850 crore, aiming to slash travel time and boost economic growth in Uttar Pradesh.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will jointly inaugurate the 63-kilometre Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway on Monday, marking a major milestone in the state's infrastructure development and road connectivity.

The leaders will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for three National Highway projects with a combined cost of more than Rs 4,850 crore.

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Leaders Hail Project as a Milestone

Ahead of the inauguration, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari described the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway as a "historic achievement" that would provide a new direction to Uttar Pradesh's connectivity. 🛣️ कानपुर-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे : उत्तर प्रदेश की कनेक्टिविटी को नई दिशा देने वाली एक ऐतिहासिक उपलब्धि!#PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti #KanpurLucknowExpressway@narendramodi @rajnathsingh @myogiadityanath pic.twitter.com/TCGOUOXAMK — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) July 13, 2026 In a post on X, Gadkari wrote, "Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway: A Historic Achievement Giving New Direction to Uttar Pradesh's Connectivity!"

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the projects would strengthen infrastructure, improve connectivity and accelerate economic growth in the state. जब सड़कें बेहतर होती हैं, तब दूरी घटने के साथ-साथ विकास की गति बढ़ती है, निवेश के नए द्वार खुलते हैं और जनजीवन में नई संभावनाओं का संचार होता है। इसी विचार को नई गति देते हुए आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी की प्रेरणा और मा. रक्षा मंत्री श्री @rajnathsingh जी तथा मा.… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 13, 2026 "When roads are better, along with the reduction in distances, the pace of development accelerates, new avenues for investment open up, and new possibilities permeate everyday life. Giving fresh momentum to this very idea, inspired by the esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the able hands of Hon'ble Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, today the inauguration/foundation stone laying of 3 National Highway projects costing over Rs 4,850 crore will take place. These projects will serve as the cornerstone for a new chapter of modern infrastructure, seamless connectivity, and rapid economic progress in Uttar Pradesh," CM Yogi wrote on X.

Rajnath Singh, who represents Lucknow in the Lok Sabha, said the completion of the expressway would significantly reduce travel time between Lucknow and Kanpur. आज, मैं अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र लखनऊ के दौरे पर रहूँगा। वहाँ मैं लखनऊ-कानपुर एक्सप्रेसवे के उद्घाटन समारोह में मौजूद रहूँगा। लखनऊ-कानपुर एक्सप्रेसवे के बन जाने के बाद अब लखनऊ से कानपुर के बीच सफर मात्र 45 से 50 मिनट में पूरा किया जा सकेगा। निश्चित रूप से जनता के लिए यह एक्सप्रेसवे… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 13, 2026 "Today, I will be on a visit to my parliamentary constituency, Lucknow. There, I will be present at the inauguration ceremony of the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway. After the completion of the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, the journey between Lucknow and Kanpur will now be completed in just 45 to 50 minutes. Certainly, this expressway will be quite convenient for the public. During this visit to Lucknow, I will also address the convocation ceremony of KGMU," he wrote on X,

Elaborate Security Arrangements in Place

Meanwhile, Unnao Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash Singh on Sunday stated that elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for the visit of the three dignitaries. "The road connecting Lucknow, which has been constructed by the NHAI, is now being inaugurated. A significant portion of it lies within the Unnao district; as a result, the movement of three VIPs is scheduled for tomorrow: The Chief Minister, the Defence Minister, and the Transport Minister of the Government of India. The program is set to commence around 3:30 pm... We have deployed police forces wherever necessary, and the personnel have been briefed accordingly... We will ensure the successful conclusion of this event," he told ANI,

Boosting Regional Connectivity

According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway will provide faster, smoother and safer travel between the two major cities while improving connectivity within Uttar Pradesh and with neighbouring states.

The expressway will facilitate easier movement towards Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi through the Jhansi and Agra routes. It will also improve connectivity towards Bihar and Nepal via the Prayagraj-Varanasi corridor.

The project will provide passengers travelling between Kanpur and Lucknow with faster and uninterrupted access to Lucknow Airport and the city's major urban road, Shaheed Path. The improved connectivity is expected to reduce travel time, ease traffic congestion and enhance commuting convenience for residents and commercial users. (ANI)