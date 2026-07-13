A retaining wall of a culvert in Dewas, MP, was damaged by rain but is being repaired, with officials confirming the bridge is safe. In a separate incident, a culvert collapsed in Narsinghpur, prompting traffic diversions.

Repair Work on Damaged Culvert Wall in Dewas

Repair work has begun on the retaining wall of an under-construction culvert on the Shipra River in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas after a portion of the structure was damaged due to soil erosion caused by early monsoon rains, a Water Resources Department official said.

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Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Neha Dubey said on Sunday that the bridge itself had not collapsed and remained structurally safe. She clarified that only a two-metre section of the retaining wall had fallen due to soil erosion. "We were conducting inspections almost daily. The bridge has not collapsed. The bridge is safe. Due to soil erosion, a two-metre wall has fallen. All testing reports of our department are with us. We have issued a notice to the agency," Dubey told reporters.

The official added that repair work on the damaged retaining wall is underway, while the department continues to monitor the site.

Culvert Collapses in Narsinghpur

Earlier, a culvert on a state highway connecting Narsinghpur to Narmadapuram collapsed following the heavy rainfall over the past 2-3 days in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district, officials said on Saturday.

The culvert was built over the Sukhchain River near Bandesur village in the Gadarwara subdivision of Narsinghpur district. Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP, Gadarwara) Ratnesh Mishra told ANI that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) have been informed about the incident. "Due to heavy rain for 2-3 days, this culvert has been damaged, and it has collapsed into the ground. As soon as the information was received, the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police (SP, Narsinghpur) gave the information to NHAI and the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation for the repair work," Mishra said.

He added that the administration had taken immediate steps to divert traffic and ensure public safety. "We have diverted all the vehicles. Heavy vehicles arriving from the Gadarwara side have been diverted from Paloha Tiraha towards Tendukheda. Additionally, the Kareli police have also placed diversion points to prevent vehicle movement in this area. Alternatively, banners are also being put up, stoppers are being placed, and we will also deploy the staff," the officer said. (ANI)