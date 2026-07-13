Police in Ajmer, Rajasthan, arrested a man with fake Rs 500 notes worth Rs 13.06 lakh. In a separate operation, Guwahati Police seized counterfeit currency valued at Rs 13.5 lakh and arrested five individuals in connection with the racket.

A man was arrested with fake Rs 500 currency notes having a face value of around Rs 13.06 lakh in Rajasthan's Ajmer, police said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Station House Officer (SHO) Dinesh Jiwani told ANI on Sunday that the accused, identified as Vikram, was arrested as part of a special drive launched to curb criminal activities in the Dargah area. "To curb criminal activities in the Dargah area of Ajmer, a special team was formed. The team has now arrested a man identified as Vikram from the area and recovered fake Rs 500 currency notes with a face value of around Rs 13 lakh from his possession. He was produced before a court and remanded to one day's police custody. Vikram had previously worked in the wedding industry and was allegedly attempting to circulate the counterfeit notes early in the morning," Jiwani said..

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the counterfeit currency and identify others involved in the racket.

Fake currency worth Rs 13.5 lakh seized in Guwahati

In a separate case, Guwahati Police have seized fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 13.5 lakh in two separate operations conducted by Dispur Police Station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Tabu Ram Pegu said on Saturday, adding that investigations are underway to identify the source of the counterfeit notes and dismantle the network behind the racket.

Speaking to reporters, DCP Pegu said the operations were carried out on June 30 and July 1 based on specific intelligence inputs. "The Dispur Police Station in Guwahati conducted two successful operations on June 30 and July 1, resulting in the arrest of five individuals and the seizure of Rs 13.5 lakh in fake currency, along with other incriminating items. Two cases have been registered, both indicating the motive was to cheat innocent people," DCP Pegu said. (ANI)