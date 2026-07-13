Delhi Police arrested a third person for the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Badarpur. The victim was allegedly called by his girlfriend's brother, leading to an argument and a fatal attack with a sharp weapon.

Third Suspect Arrested in Teen's Murder

One more person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, taking the total number of arrests in the case to three, police said on Monday.

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The update follows the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy on Sunday night in the Molarband area of Badarpaur. While two individuals were previously taken into custody, the police have now caught a third suspect.

Details of the Fatal Incident

According to the police, at around 8 pm on Sunday, Badarpur Police received information through DD No. 94A about a stabbing near Pandey Medical Store on Gali No. 4, 40-Foot Road, Molarband. A police team immediately reached the spot and began an investigation.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the 17-year-old victim was in a romantic relationship with a young woman. It is alleged that the woman's brother called him to the location under the pretext of talking. The teenager arrived with three of his friends, where an argument broke out with members of the other group who were already present.

As the dispute escalated, the accused repeatedly attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, inflicting multiple stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.

With the help of local residents, the injured teenager was immediately taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Despite the doctors' best efforts, he died during treatment.

Following the incident, the crime team inspected the scene and collected evidence. Police have registered a case under the relevant sections of law and initiated an investigation.

'He Was My Only Son': Father Demands Justice

Jagmohan Singh, the father of 17-year-old Yash, demanded justice for his son, saying the teenager was his only child.

Speaking to ANI, Jagmohan Singh said, "My son's name is Yash, and he was 17 years old. He was in Class 12. I don't know what happened. He left the house at around 6:30-6:45 pm. He had gone with a friend to get fuel. About ten minutes later, I received a call informing me that he was in the hospital. When I reached the hospital, he had already passed away."

He alleged that his son was attacked with a knife and appealed for strict action against those responsible. "We want justice. He was my only son. I do private work, and I am from Himachal Pradesh. All I want is that whatever happened to my son should also happen to them (the perpetrators)," he said.