Kali Sena's Swami Anand Swarup urged saints to support the 'Kar Seva' for Krishna Janmabhoomi on August 9, citing CM Yogi Adityanath's promise. Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President Mahant Ravindra Puri also extended support for the event.

Saints Urged to Support Krishna Janmabhoomi 'Kar Seva'

Swami Anand Swarup, National President of the Kali Sena, called upon saints across the country to unite in support of the proposed "Kar Seva" (voluntary service) for the Krishna Janmabhoomi on August 9, saying the initiative should receive collective backing from the religious community.

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Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Swarup said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the 'Krishna Temple' will definitely be constructed, further urging that the dates for the construction be announced soon.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Swarup said August 9, observed as Kranti Diwas, would be an appropriate occasion for the proposed Kar Seva if it is carried out under the guidance of saints. He also stated that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the 'Krishna Temple' will definitely be constructed, further urging that the dates for the construction be announced soon.

"August 9th is celebrated as Kranti Diwas in India. And if any revolution is happening for the Krishna Janmabhoomi under the guidance of saints, then all the saints should unite and support it. We will all be involved in that service, but there is one thing: Yogi ji has announced the construction of the Krishna temple. I hope that the date is also announced before August 9th, so that there will be no need for this service. If not, then we should go and symbolically support Yogi ji without making him feel uncomfortable, and through this symbolic service, send a message. Because now the Muslim community also wants this problem to be solved forever by building the Krishna temple, and Hindu-Muslim unity to be maintained in India," he said.

Hundreds of Saints from Haridwar to Participate

Referring to the proposed Kar Seva, Swarup said several hundred saints from Haridwar are expected to participate in the programme. "About 600-700 saints from Haridwar will participate. Whenever there is a call to saints across the country, all saints go together without any group divisions, and make the program a success," he said.

Swarup further hoped that the announcement of temple construction would be made before the Kar Seva, leading to the respectful removal of the mosque and re-establishment of the Krishna Temple. "The government has already made the announcement, and CM Yogi has done so. I hope there will be a big announcement before August 9th that the mosque will be removed from there and the temple will be re-established. The work of Ram Mandir is complete, and the work of Krishna Temple will begin," he said.

Akhara Parishad Extends Support

Meanwhile, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President Mahant Ravindra Puri also extended support to the proposed Kar Seva for Krishna Janmabhoomi, stating that seers from across the country have appealed to devotees to participate in the programme.

Speaking to ANI, Puri said the common demand of the saints was that construction of the Krishna temple should begin without delay. "All the seers have issued a call: 'Let's go to Mathura.' Just as the 'sadhus' and 'mahatmas' went to Ayodhya, all devotees should go too; everyone has a single demand that the temple construction take place immediately. Everyone has said, 'Let's go to Mathura'," he said. (ANI)