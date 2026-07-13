UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced that the state has successfully planted 40 crore saplings under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, calling it a 'new milestone' and urging citizens to make tree plantation a part of their lives and celebrations.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state has achieved the target of planting 40 crore saplings under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, calling it a "new milestone" and urging people to make tree plantation a part of their lives and celebrations.

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CM Yogi Urges Public Participation

In a post shared on X, the Chief Minister said the achievement reflects the growing strength of the "New Uttar Pradesh" in the "New India." "Under the Vriksharopan Mahayagya-2026, the state has achieved a new milestone by successfully meeting the target of planting 40 crore saplings under ''Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'' campaign. This is a triumphant proclamation of the newfound strength of the 'New Uttar Pradesh' in the 'New India'," CM Yogi wrote.

He said the campaign symbolises gratitude towards nature, responsibility towards future generations and a commitment to conserving life. "Encompassing gratitude towards nature, responsibility towards future generations, and a message of life conservation, this campaign is a grand festival of eternal consciousness. I urge each one of you to integrate tree plantation with the rituals and celebrations of your lives," the Chief Minister said.

CM Yogi further appealed to people to associate family functions, festivals and other special occasions with tree plantation. "By linking family auspicious occasions, festive events, and special days with tree planting, we can fulfill our duty towards nature. It is these saplings that will form the foundation of a green, secure, and prosperous state for the coming generations," he added.

Launch of 'Maha Vriksharopan 2026'

CM Yogi on Sunday launched the 'Maha Vriksharopan 2026' initiative with the goal of planting 35 crore trees in the State of Uttar Pradesh under the central theme 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', describing it as a grand endeavour to express gratitude to Mother Earth.

Speaking at the launch, CM Yogi said Mother Earth provides a favourable environment, food, water and opportunities for progress, making environmental conservation a collective responsibility.

Earlier on Sunday, he also planted a sapling under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also participated in the plantation drive at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University and appealed to citizens to plant a tree in the name of their mothers.

A National Initiative

The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to encourage public participation in environmental protection and create awareness about the importance of increasing tree cover.

The initiative combines the emotional connection associated with mothers with a collective call for environmental responsibility, encouraging citizens to plant trees as a contribution towards a sustainable future. (ANI)