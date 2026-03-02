BRS's KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi's Telangana visit, terming the state 'AICC's ATM' and alleging he came to collect ₹1,000 crore. KTR also questioned the status of the '6 Guarantees' promised by Congress.

KTR's 'AICC ATM' Jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Monday took a sharp dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning his visit to Telangana and alleging that he had come to "collect ₹1,000 crore promised by the Chief Minister."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Rao wrote, "Hello @RahulGandhi. Welcome to AICC's ATM - Telangana. Have you come down just to collect ₹1,000 Cr promised by your CM?"

Hello @RahulGandhi Welcome to AICC’s ATM - Telangana Have you come down just to collect ₹1,000 Cr promised by your CM Care enough to review the progress of 6 Guarantees that were to be delivered within 100 days and 420 other promises you had made to the people? — KTR (@KTRBRS) March 2, 2026

He further asked whether the Congress leader would review the progress of the '6 Guarantees' that were promised to be delivered within 100 days, along with what he claimed were 420 other promises made to the people of the state. "Care enough to review the progress of 6 Guarantees that were to be delivered within 100 days and 420 other promises you had made to the people?" he said.

The remarks come amid continued political sparring between the ruling Congress government in Telangana and the opposition BRS over the implementation of poll assurances.

Rahul Gandhi's Visit Details

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress MP KC Venugopal, arrived in Hyderabad, and he was welcomed by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at Shamshabad Airport.

Rahul Gandhi has headed to Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad district for the concluding session of the training program for DCC presidents from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, accompanied by CM Revanth Reddy. After attending the concluding session of the AP and Telangana DCC presidents' training program, the Chief Minister will make his return to Hyderabad in the evening.

BJP Criticises State Government Over Failures

The visit drew sharp criticism from BJP State President Ramchander Rao, who accused the Congress-led state government of failing to deliver on election promises and destroying the homes of the poor.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Rahul Gandhi is coming to Telangana today and going to Vikarabad. He has no moral right to come to Vikarabad or Telangana because his government here, led by Revanth Reddy, has not fulfilled the six guarantees that were promised in his presence during the last election campaign. Moreover, the Congress government is now demolishing the homes of poor people. First of all, when Rahul Gandhi comes to Telangana, he should assure the poor people of Telangana that his government will not demolish their homes."

In Telangana, the Congress government's Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has initiated massive demolition drives aimed at removing unauthorised constructions in the last year. (ANI)