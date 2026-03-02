Ajmer Dargah Chief Syed Zainul Abedin condemned the Iran-Israel crisis as 'dictatorship,' accusing the US of taking leaders hostage. He mourned Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a global Shia leader, as protests by Shia Muslims erupted across India.

Ajmer Dargah Chief Calls Crisis 'Dictatorship'

Ajmer Sharif Dargah Chief Syed Zainul Abedin on Monday criticised the escalating Middle East crisis, asserting that the confrontation between Iran, Israel and US "cannot be called a war" and should instead be seen as an act of dictatorship. Speaking to ANI, Abedin accused the United States of attempting to "take world leaders hostage for its own interests," and described the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, recently killed in a joint US-Israel military operation, as not only Iran's Supreme Leader but also a guiding figure for Shia Muslims globally. "What is happening between Iran and Israel cannot be called a war. It can be called a dictatorship. America is trying to take world leaders hostage for its own interests...Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was not just Iran's Supreme Leader; he was the leader of Shia Muslims all over the world," he said.

Protests and Mourning Across India

Nationwide Mourning Announced

Meanwhile, following the protests by Shia Muslims across India over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, General Secretary of All India Shia Personal Law Board Maulana Yasoob Abbas, earlier today, declared that businesses would remain closed and black flags would be hoisted to mourn his death. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the February 28 US-Israel strikes, alongside his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law. Speaking to ANI, Abbas said, "All businesses will remain closed for three days. Black flags will be hoisted on people's homes. Gatherings to mourn his death will be held."

Tributes in Lucknow

A day earlier, in the capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, members of the Shia community gathered at the Chhota Imambara to pay tribute to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. During the gathering, Shia cleric Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad declared that the people of Iran will never bow down, and that Israel and America will be defeated.

Candle March at AMU

In Aligarh, students at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) held a protest in the form of a candle march to condemn the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader. During the demonstration, the protesters collectively performed funeral prayers for Khamenei.

Iran Declares 40 Days of Mourning

Meanwhile, Iran has declared 40 days of public mourning following the death of their Supreme Leader. Ayatollah Khamenei succeeded the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1989, and his tenure was marked by consistent opposition to Western influence. (ANI)