Lucknow HORROR! Man films chilling video after killing mother, 4 sisters; explains how he killed family

A man in Lucknow confessed on video to murdering his mother and sisters, blaming community pressure and harassment. He and his father killed the family after traveling from Agra to celebrate New Year's. The accused blames community pressure and harassment for the horrific act. Learn more about this shocking New Year's Day tragedy.

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 9:15 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 9:15 AM IST

Fresh details have emerged into the gruesome murder of five people that rocked Lucknow on New Year’s morning. The murder was captured on tape, which the accused posted online. He recounted how he killed his mother and sisters while displaying their lifeless bodies in the video. According to reports, the accused, Arshad, 24, claimed that he was under a lot of strain and was distressed, and he blamed his Agra community and other individuals for pushing him to this drastic measure. The family traveled to Lucknow to celebrate the New Year; they were originally from Agra.

According to a report in Times of India, Arshad’s father, Badar, assisted him in committing the murders. After the killings, the accused proceeded to the police station to report the crime and dropped his father off at the train station. CCTV video from the train station is being examined in an attempt to identify and capture Badar, who is presently evading capture.

What did the accused say in the video?

The man in the video, which has been making the rounds on social media, criticizes his community and claims that he killed them because he didn't want his "sisters to be sold." He also discusses his family's desire to convert in order to live in peace and the harassment he experienced due to land grabbing.

Arshad can be heard saying in the video that a temple should come up on their land and their belongings must be donated to an orphanage so that their souls find joy. “I killed them (mother and sisters) with my father. What choice did I have? See them being sold in Hyderabad?"

"Our family has taken this step due to harassment by people in the neighbourhood. I have killed my mother and sisters. When police get this video, they must know that the locals are responsible. They harassed us to capture our house. We raised our voice, but no one heard. It has been 15 days that we have been sleeping on the footpath, wandering in the cold. We don't want the children to wander in the cold. They have captured our house. The documents are with us," said Arshad, who was arrested at the crime scene.

Gruesome murders on New Years

News of the murders started to circulate on Wednesday morning. According to early accounts, five family members were discovered dead inside a room at the Sharanjeet hotel in the capital of Uttar Pradesh's Naka neighborhood. 

To celebrate the new year, Arshad traveled from Agra to Lucknow with his mother, father, and four sisters. Before heading back to the capital of Uttar Pradesh, the accused brought his family to Ajmer on December 31. He checked them into a motel after that. He wrapped fabric in his mother's mouth at night and strangled her with her dupatta, according to TOI. He also cut his sisters' wrists and shoved rags into their mouths.

The deceased were identified as Aliya (9), Alishiya (19), Aksa (16), Raheeman (18) and their mother Asma. Asma’s son Arshad was arrested by police in connection with the murders.

