Delhi fog causes flight delays, airport issues passenger advisory; IMD issues yellow alert

Dense fog in Delhi caused near-zero visibility at IGI Airport, leading to flight delays and cancellations. The IMD issued a yellow alert for fog, with temperatures dropping to 10°C. Relief from the cold and fog is expected starting January 3rd.

Dense fog engulfed parts of Delhi on Thursday as the temperature dipped to 10 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am. As a result of the reduced visibility, authorities at the Delhi airport said that flight operations were likely to get affected. The overall visibility at the IGI airport fell to nil, while the runway visibility ranges from 200 to 500 meters. Delhi Airport added that efforts are now being made to land aircraft in low visibility situations. It is more likely that operations of aircraft that are not prepared to land in limited visibility may be impacted.

At least 80 planes have had delays, with an average of 13 minutes, according to FlightRadar24. Up to five flights have already been canceled.

IMD issues yellow alert for fog

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had previously issued a yellow alert for moderate fog in a number of Delhi locations and dense fog in a few isolated locations. Today's temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 17 degrees Celsius and a low of 8 degrees Celsius.

Residents in Delhi awoke to the third day in a row of frigid weather on New Year's Day, with the highest temperature remaining at 15 degrees Celsius, four degrees below average, and the mercury dropping to 7.4 degrees.

Residents of Delhi will see some respite from the freezing cold and heavy fog starting on January 3 according to the IMD's forecast of better visibility and slightly higher temperatures. When the highest temperature is between 4.5 and 6.5 degrees Celsius below average, it is considered a chilly day.

