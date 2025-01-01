Kolkata, Delhi AQI Today: New Year's Eve Fireworks Increase Air Pollution; read report

Similar to Kali Puja and Diwali, New Year's Eve witnessed extensive fireworks displays from Tuesday midnight into the early hours. This resulted in a significant increase in air pollution levels.

New Year's Eve fireworks rival Diwali celebrations

Extensive fireworks displays were seen across the country, including Kolkata, on New Year's Eve, mirroring Diwali celebrations.

New Year's Eve fireworks worsen air and noise pollution

Fireworks on New Year's Eve caused a spike in noise and air pollution, similar to the effects observed during Kali Puja and Diwali.

Limited police action against fireworks on New Year's Eve

Unlike Kali Puja, police action against fireworks was less visible on New Year's Eve. The fireworks displays marking the transition from 2024 to 2025 overshadowed even Kali Puja celebrations.

Social media appeals against fireworks absent on New Year's

Unlike Kali Puja and Diwali, appeals against fireworks were less prominent on social media during New Year's Eve.

No time restrictions for fireworks on New Year's Eve

Unlike Kali Puja or Diwali, no specific time restrictions were imposed on fireworks for New Year's Eve, leading to displays late into the night. While fireworks are visually appealing, they significantly contribute to increased air pollution.

Delhi's air quality deteriorates on New Year's Day

Delhi's Air Quality Index reached an alarming 362 on the first day of 2025, indicating severe air pollution.

Air pollution worsens in parts of UP and Haryana

Areas like Ghaziabad, Modinagar, Loni, Bahadurgarh, and Noida also recorded alarming Air Quality Index levels. Delhi's AQI worsened from 'Poor' (239) in the morning to 'Very Poor' later on Wednesday.

Delhi-NCR air pollution worse on Wednesday than Tuesday

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR was higher on Wednesday compared to Tuesday morning's AQI of 236. Delhi's air quality, which had improved on Monday, deteriorated again by Wednesday.

High air pollution levels persist in Delhi-NCR in 2024

Delhi-NCR experienced dangerously high air pollution throughout 2024, with AQI exceeding 400 for 17 days.

Delhi's AQI never reached 'Good' category in 2024

Delhi's air quality never reached the 'Good' category (0-50 AQI) in 2024. Delhi experienced its worst air quality in 2024 since 2018.

Air pollution impacts health in Delhi-NCR

Rising air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR are causing health problems for many people. Kolkata and Howrah experienced a decline in air quality on New Year's Day. Kolkata's AQI of 293 on New Year's Day raises health concerns.

Howrah's AQI reaches alarming levels

Howrah's AQI reached 297, higher than Kolkata's, raising health concerns for residents. The rise in air pollution across the country, including Delhi, on New Year's Day is a cause for concern.

