Kolkata, Delhi AQI Today: New Year's Eve Fireworks Increase Air Pollution; read report

Similar to Kali Puja and Diwali, New Year's Eve witnessed extensive fireworks displays from Tuesday midnight into the early hours. This resulted in a significant increase in air pollution levels.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 1, 2025, 5:59 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 1, 2025, 5:59 PM IST

New Year's Eve fireworks rival Diwali celebrations

Extensive fireworks displays were seen across the country, including Kolkata, on New Year's Eve, mirroring Diwali celebrations.

article_image2

New Year's Eve fireworks worsen air and noise pollution

Fireworks on New Year's Eve caused a spike in noise and air pollution, similar to the effects observed during Kali Puja and Diwali.

article_image3

Limited police action against fireworks on New Year's Eve

Unlike Kali Puja, police action against fireworks was less visible on New Year's Eve. The fireworks displays marking the transition from 2024 to 2025 overshadowed even Kali Puja celebrations.

article_image4

Social media appeals against fireworks absent on New Year's

Unlike Kali Puja and Diwali, appeals against fireworks were less prominent on social media during New Year's Eve.

article_image5

No time restrictions for fireworks on New Year's Eve

Unlike Kali Puja or Diwali, no specific time restrictions were imposed on fireworks for New Year's Eve, leading to displays late into the night. While fireworks are visually appealing, they significantly contribute to increased air pollution.

article_image6

Delhi's air quality deteriorates on New Year's Day

Delhi's Air Quality Index reached an alarming 362 on the first day of 2025, indicating severe air pollution.

article_image7

Air pollution worsens in parts of UP and Haryana

Areas like Ghaziabad, Modinagar, Loni, Bahadurgarh, and Noida also recorded alarming Air Quality Index levels. Delhi's AQI worsened from 'Poor' (239) in the morning to 'Very Poor' later on Wednesday.

article_image8

Delhi-NCR air pollution worse on Wednesday than Tuesday

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR was higher on Wednesday compared to Tuesday morning's AQI of 236. Delhi's air quality, which had improved on Monday, deteriorated again by Wednesday.

article_image9

High air pollution levels persist in Delhi-NCR in 2024

Delhi-NCR experienced dangerously high air pollution throughout 2024, with AQI exceeding 400 for 17 days.

article_image10

Delhi's AQI never reached 'Good' category in 2024

Delhi's air quality never reached the 'Good' category (0-50 AQI) in 2024. Delhi experienced its worst air quality in 2024 since 2018.

article_image11

Air pollution impacts health in Delhi-NCR

Rising air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR are causing health problems for many people. Kolkata and Howrah experienced a decline in air quality on New Year's Day. Kolkata's AQI of 293 on New Year's Day raises health concerns.

article_image12

Howrah's AQI reaches alarming levels

Howrah's AQI reached 297, higher than Kolkata's, raising health concerns for residents. The rise in air pollution across the country, including Delhi, on New Year's Day is a cause for concern.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Class 5 student dies, 18 injured in school bus accident in Kannur, disturbing CCTV visuals surfaces dmn

Class 5 student dies, 18 injured in school bus accident in Kannur, disturbing CCTV visuals surfaces (WATCH)

Uma Thomas MLA shows improvement after accident at Kaloor, said 'Happy New Year'; health inspector suspended dmn

Uma Thomas MLA's condition improves after accident, Kochi health inspector suspended over event negligence

Noida SHOCKER! Woman attacks, tries to kill man she met online for rejecting marriage proposal shk

Noida SHOCKER! Woman attacks, tries to kill man she met online for rejecting marriage proposal

UP man sets self on fire in front of SSP office after cops refuse to file FIR; WATCH shocking video shk

UP man sets self on fire in front of SSP office after cops refuse to file FIR; WATCH shocking video

SHOCKING! Man stabbed 24 times in Kerala's Thrissur for not wishing assailant 'Happy New Year' dmn

SHOCKING! Man stabbed 24 times in Kerala's Thrissur for not wishing assailant 'Happy New Year'

Recent Stories

Rohit Sharma's captaincy under scrutiny as star player known as 'Mr Fix-It' keen to be interim skipper: Report dmn

Rohit Sharma's captaincy under scrutiny as star player known as 'Mr Fix-It' keen to be interim skipper: Report

From perfect squares to sum of cubes: HERE's why 2025 is a mathematical year dmn

From perfect squares to sum of cubes: HERE's why 2025 is a mathematical year (WATCH)

Worst yet to come? Living Nostradamus who predicted Covid-19 pandemic now warns of World War III in 2025 shk

Worst yet to come? Living Nostradamus who predicted Covid-19 pandemic now warns of World War III in 2025

BREAKING: At least 2 people killed, 22 injured after fireworks explosion in Hawaii (WATCH) shk

At least 2 people killed, 22 injured after fireworks explosion in Hawaii (WATCH)

Class 5 student dies, 18 injured in school bus accident in Kannur, disturbing CCTV visuals surfaces dmn

Class 5 student dies, 18 injured in school bus accident in Kannur, disturbing CCTV visuals surfaces (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon