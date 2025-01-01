Noida SHOCKER! Woman attacks, tries to kill man she met online for rejecting marriage proposal

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Noida was allegedly attacked for rejecting a marriage proposal from a woman he had befriended on social media.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 1, 2025, 5:34 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 1, 2025, 5:34 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Noida was allegedly attacked for rejecting a marriage proposal from a woman he had befriended on social media. The incident, which occurred on December 24, has left Dheeraj, a BCom student, hospitalized.

According to police, the accused, Priya, had connected with Dheeraj on social media six months ago, and the two had developed a cordial friendship. However, tensions escalated when Priya proposed marriage, that Dheeraj declined.

Priya invited Dheeraj to meet her in Greater Noida. During their meeting, she allegedly spiked his fruit juice, forcing him to consume the drugged beverage. Then, Priya called two accomplices, who joined her in an attempt to attack Dheeraj with a sharp weapon inside a car.

Passersby discovered Dheeraj unconscious in the vehicle and immediately informed the police. He was rushed to Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, where he is undergoing treatment.

Hansraj, Dheeraj’s father and a resident of Ronija village, filed a complaint at the Rabupura police station later that night. “My son trusted her, but this betrayal has left us devastated,” Hansraj reportedly said.

Inspector Raghavendra Kumar Singh confirmed that a case has been registered against Priya and her unidentified accomplices under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempted murder. “The investigation is underway, and we are committed to bringing the culprits to justice,” Singh stated.

