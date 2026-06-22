Following a fire at a Lucknow coaching centre that claimed 15 student lives, UP CM Yogi Adityanath ordered a high-level SIT probe. The team must submit its report in 7 days. The state and central governments have announced compensation for victims.

SIT formed for time-bound probe

In response to the devastating fire incident that claimed the lives of 15 students on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the immediate formation of a two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a time-bound, impartial probe. The decision was finalised following a high-level review meeting where the Chief Minister expressed serious concern over the tragedy and mandated a rigorous examination of the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

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To ensure a comprehensive inquiry that covers both administrative oversight and operational lapses, the government has appointed two senior officials to the SIT: Amrit Abhijat, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Religious, and Culture Department and Praveen Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Lucknow Zone. The SIT has been tasked with a thorough fact-finding mission to determine the root cause of the fire and identify any potential negligence. Reflecting the urgency of the situation, the Chief Minister has issued a clear directive for the team to conclude its inquiry and submit a detailed report within seven days.

The formation of this high-powered team signals the administration's intent to ensure accountability and prevent the recurrence of such incidents. Further action is expected to be taken once the SIT findings are presented to the Chief Minister's office.

CM Yogi Adityanath orders strict action

After a massive fire engulfed a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area, CM Yogi Adityanath cut short his Aligarh trip to visit the spot. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also reached Lucknow after he was briefed on the coaching institute fire. While addressing a gathering in Aligarh, he said, "I have just received information regarding an incident in Lucknow. Some children have been caught in a fire incident there, resulting in their tragic deaths. While the administration is engaged in relief operations, this tragic event requires me to return to Lucknow immediately."

He also assured that he has directed the Director General of Police and the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of Uttar Pradesh to personally visit the site and submit a report. He also noted that any individual responsible for the incident will be subjected to strict punishment. "I have directed the Director General of Police and the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of Uttar Pradesh to visit the site personally and submit a report on the matter. We will get to the bottom of the incident, ensure the guilty are punished," the Chief Minister said.

Deputy CM assures justice for victims

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also visited the site of the incident. After the visit, Pathak recounted the harrowing escape attempts made by survivors trapped inside the building. "The injured told us that the fire broke out suddenly. Smoke from the fire came from the first floor. As they started to leave, there was a fire on the stairs, so they ran towards the back. Some people climbed down using a cable. Those who survived either jumped or used the cable to escape," Pathak said.

Describing the incident as "heart-wrenching" and "horrific", Pathak assured the bereaved families that the government would stand by them and ensure justice. "This is a very major, heart-wrenching incident. We will never forget this incident; it's a lesson for us. The victimised families will get justice under all circumstances. The entire government stands with them," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said post-mortem examinations of the deceased would be conducted by specially constituted teams and confirmed that a high-level inquiry had been ordered into the incident. "Nothing can be said at first glance right now. We will be able to say something only after the investigation. However, strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," he said.

Compensation announced for victims

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased, while Rs 50,000 each will be provided to the injured, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. The financial assistance from the State government follows an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), announced by PM Modi.

Anguished by the loss of lives in a fire mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway, and authorities are providing all possible assistance. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM," the PMO noted on X.

Eyewitness accounts and cause of death

Notably, the coaching centre, located in the Aliganj area of Lucknow, caught a massive fire today, resulting in the death of at least fifteen students while injuring several others. Meanwhile, cats were rescued from the pet shop and clinic located in the same building where the fire broke out. The fire reportedly broke out at a building housing a library and a computer training institute. According to an eyewitness, the blaze caused panic, leading one individual to jump from the building, resulting in serious injuries. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

According to Prem Raj Singh, MS, King George Medical University (KGMU), most of the deaths were caused by suffocation. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "15 people were already dead when they were brought to the hospital. The bodies have been sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem. 7-8 other people were also brought in. Two of them sustained minor injuries. One young man appears to have suffered a spinal injury; our doctors are currently treating him."

"Another young woman has an injury to her leg, and she is being examined as well. They all appear to be around 25-27 years old. Most of the deaths were caused by suffocation," he added.

Leaders express condolences

Moreover, President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the loss of lives. describing the incident as "extremely heartbreaking". In a post shared on X, the President said, "The news of the deaths of numerous people in the horrific fire accident that occurred in Lucknow is extremely heartbreaking. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also condoled the loss of lives in the incident. "The incident of a fire breaking out in a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area is heart-wrenching. My condolences are with all those families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Along with that, I pray for the swift recovery of all the injured," he said in a post on X.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi also condoled the loss of lives in the incident. "The news of the deaths of several people and injuries to many others in the fire incident at a coaching centre in Lucknow is extremely heartbreaking. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured," Gandhi wrote on X.

Fire safety norms to be reviewed

Meanwhile, on the precautionary side, the state government has also directed officials to review fire safety norms and ensure proper emergency exit routes in buildings frequented by children and large gatherings to prevent similar incidents in the future. With injured individuals receiving medical treatment, a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the fire is underway, and further details are awaited. (ANI)