A BCom student in Lucknow allegedly killed his father over academic pressure. Forced to prepare for medical exams, he shot him after an argument, dismembered the body, hid parts in a drum at home, and dumped others.

A gruesome murder in Lucknow has sent shockwaves across the country, highlighting the dark side of academic pressure and family conflict. In a chilling case, a young BCom student allegedly shot his father dead, dismembered the body, and concealed the remains inside a drum at their home.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to police, the incident came to light after the victim, identified as a pathology lab owner, was reported missing on February 20. Suspicion initially fell on the family, prompting investigators to question the victim’s son. During interrogation, the accused reportedly broke down and confessed to the crime, revealing disturbing details of what had transpired inside the house.

The accused, a teenager pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce degree, had reportedly been under constant pressure from his father to prepare for competitive medical entrance exams like NEET. Despite having a background in biology during his school years, he had chosen a different academic path, which became a recurring source of conflict at home. Frequent arguments between the father and son allegedly escalated tensions over time.

Police officials stated that the murder occurred following a heated argument between the two. In a fit of rage, the student allegedly used a rifle to shoot his father, leading to his death. What followed was even more disturbing. In an attempt to cover up the crime, the accused reportedly moved the body to another part of the house and dismembered it. Some body parts were disposed of in a nearby area, while others were hidden inside a drum within the residence.

The crime scene was later examined by forensic teams, who collected evidence to piece together the sequence of events. The partially decomposed remains were recovered after an intensive search, confirming the brutal nature of the act. Authorities have since taken the accused into custody and initiated legal proceedings under relevant sections of the law.

Comparison to Meerut Blue Drum Case

The incident has drawn comparisons to other “blue drum” murder cases reported in recent times, where perpetrators attempted to conceal bodies in containers to evade detection. Such cases have raised concerns about increasing brutality in domestic crimes and the psychological toll of unresolved conflicts within families.

One such, the recent “blue drum” case refers to the Meerut murder (March 2025), where Saurabh Rajput was allegedly killed by his wife and her partner in Meerut. His body was dismembered and sealed inside a blue drum with cement to hide the crime. The shocking brutality made it a widely cited reference in similar cases.

As investigations continue, the Lucknow murder stands as a stark reminder of how unchecked stress, strained relationships, and impulsive actions can spiral into irreversible tragedy.