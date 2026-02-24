An air ambulance crash in Jharkhand's Chatra district killed all seven people on board. The flight from Ranchi to Delhi went down, likely due to a thunderstorm. An investigation by aviation authorities is underway to determine the exact cause.

7 Dead in Air Ambulance Crash

A tragic air ambulance crash occurred in Jharkhand's Chatra district, killing all seven people on board, including two crew members. Speaking to ANI, SP Sumit Kumar Agarwal confirmed the number of deaths. "We got information around 10 that an accident has happened... Getting here was difficult considering the terrain... The Delhi team will come here for investigation and try to recover the black box... Total number of deaths is seven," he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Keerthishree G said the crash was likely caused by a thunderstorm. "It crashed due to a thunderstorm... Unfortunately, the team of doctors found them dead. The total number of people is seven. Two were crew members, and the remaining five were a patient and the patient's family members," she said. The Deputy Commissioner added that, prima facie, the accident appears to have been caused by bad weather, but the exact cause will be determined after a detailed investigation by the aviation authorities.

Flight and Crash Details

The Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 aircraft VT-AJV was operating a medical evacuation flight from Ranchi to Delhi when it crashed in Kasariya Panchayat, Simariya block, around 7:30 pm. The aircraft had taken off from Ranchi at 19:11 IST and lost communication and radar contact with Kolkata at approximately 100 NM South-East of Varanasi.

Investigation Launched by Aviation Authorities

According to officials, a team from Delhi will arrive at the crash site later in the day to conduct a probe and retrieve the aircraft's black box. Further investigation is underway.

Notably, on Monday, a medical evacuation flight turned into a tragedy when a Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 aircraft, registration VT-AJV, crashed in the dense forests of Jharkhand.

According to DGCA sources, on 23.02.2026, Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 aircraft VT-AJV operating a medical evacuation (Air Ambulance) flight on the sector Ranchi-Delhi crashed in Kasariya Panchayat, Simariya block of Chatra district, in Jharkhand. There were seven people on board, including two crew members. The aircraft was airborne from Ranchi at 19:11 IST. After establishing contact with Kolkata aircraft requested deviation due to weather. At 19:34 IST aircraft lost communication and radar contact with Kolkata. The last known position of the aircraft was approximately 100 NM South-East of Varanasi.

According to Ranchi Airport sources, a medical flight took off. Its contact was established with the next station, then the control was handed over to the next station. After this contact was lost. The plane did not contact the Ranchi Airport. The State has been informed about this. All necessary SOPs are being followed.

The aircraft was airborne from Ranchi at 19:11 IST. A charter plane disappeared from radar shortly after takeoff from Ranchi Airportm as per DGCA sources.

In a press note, the DGCA said, "After establishing contact with Kolkata, the aircraft requested deviation due to weather. At 19:34 IST aircraft lost communication and RADAR contact with Kolkata at approximately 100 NM South-East of Varanasi. The District Administration search and rescue team is at the location, and the AAIB team is being dispatched for investigation. Further information will be shared."

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a probe, and a team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is being dispatched to the site. (ANI)