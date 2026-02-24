Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated 1 lakh PMAY-G homes. Sarma highlighted it as a fulfillment of Advantage Assam 2.0 promises and also commented on Hindus leaving Congress for the BJP.

Advantage Assam 2.0 Promises Fulfilled

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday performed the 'griha pravesh' ceremony of newly constructed houses for one lakh families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) in Guwahati.

Addressing the media, the Assam Chief Minister termed the occasion a major milestone and said the state government is closely following up on the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit. "This is a great milestone we have achieved because all the MoUs we signed during 2.0 Advantage Assam, we are following that very closely. A lot of promises were made during that time have already started being translated into reality. One of the examples is today's inauguration," Sarma said.

He added that he had also inaugurated the Tech & Digital Factory of HDFC Bank, which was announced during Advantage Assam 2.0. "A short while ago, I inaugurated the Tech & Digital Factory of HDFC Bank, a promise made during Advantage Assam 2.0. Within just one year, it has been translated into reality," he said.

Sarma further stated that discussions are underway regarding major investment proposals in the technology sector. "We are working on some mega investment proposals in the tech sector. They are waiting for the Assam elections because they are waiting for political stability. But more or less, we have closed our discussion, and some big things are about to come to Assam again," he said. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that Assam will continue to attract significant investments in the coming months.

CM Sarma on Congress and Defections

Earlier on Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that no Hindu can stay in the Congress. The Assam Chief Minister said that Hindus left in Congress will gradually come to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Hindu people will not stay in Congress; they must come today or tomorrow. How can Hindu people stay in Congress? If you see in Rajiv Bhawan, there are 8 Muslims names out of 10 and how 2 Hindu people can stay in Congress? Gradually, they (Hindu) will come towards us (the BJP). After a few days, the Hindu journalists will not drink tea there (Rajiv Bhawan)," Sarma said while talking to the media here.

"Not Bhupen Borah, even I informed him about the inside story of Congress. Congress has a docket with the state election candidate list. Yesterday, they changed the docket. We are receiving the information," he added.

Potential MLA Defections

Replying to a query of will any Congress MLA will join the BJP before the assembly polls, the Assam Chief Minister said that there was no vacancy as of now. "We now have no vacancy, where we will give a ticket by bringing the MLA. Our ticket selection process has almost completed. In 80 seats, our names are ready. There is no seat vacancy in our party. AIUDF MLA of Sonai will come to AGP, and their understanding has already finalised. Who (MLAs) will come to the BJP - Kamakhya Dey Purkayastha, Basanta Das, Shashi Kanta Das, and we all know it. We have no relation with Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed," Sarma said.