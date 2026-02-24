Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: City Drenched In Early Morning Showers; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The Met office was spot on! Just as they predicted, rain started in Kolkata and South Bengal from Tuesday morning. This is all thanks to a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal
Image Credit : Getty
Kolkata Weather
The Met office had already warned that Kolkata and South Bengal could see rain this week. They said at least nine southern districts might get drenched, and even issued a special alert for four of them. But, they also clarified that there's no chance of heavy rain in Bengal for now.
Image Credit : Getty
Met Office
The Alipore Met office's forecast was 100% correct. The rain began right from Tuesday morning, starting around 4:30 AM. Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, and several other parts of South Bengal received rainfall.
Image Credit : Getty
Rain
The Alipore Met office had earlier announced that Kolkata will get scattered light to moderate rain on Tuesday. They also mentioned the possibility of thunderstorms and occasional gusty winds blowing through the city.
Image Credit : Getty
Districts
Today, districts like Howrah, Hooghly, and North 24 Parganas might see more rain. Bankura could also get some showers. The forecast also predicts rain for South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, and Jhargram.
Image Credit : Getty
Temperature
On Monday morning, Kolkata's minimum temperature was 20.6 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees above normal. The city's maximum temperature on Sunday was 31.2 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees higher than usual. The Met office also noted that on Monday, no district in South Bengal recorded a temperature below 17 degrees. Today, the max temperature will be around 28 degrees, and the minimum will be 20 degrees.
Image Credit : Getty
Low Pressure
Sources say a low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal, and that's what's causing the rain in the state. It's not just South Bengal; North Bengal also has a chance of storms and rain. Some areas in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Kalimpong might get light showers, but no specific alert has been issued for these places.
