Chennai Weather LATEST Update: The latest weather update indicates weakening of low-pressure system over the southwest Bay of Bengal, while parts of Tamil Nadu’s Western Ghats are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall over the next few days
Low Pressure System Weakens Over Bay of Bengal
According to the India Meteorological Department, the deep depression that formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal has now weakened into a low-pressure area. It is expected to move in a north-easterly direction and may gradually lose further intensity.
Additionally, a lower-level cyclonic circulation prevailing over the southeast Arabian Sea is influencing weather patterns. Due to this system, isolated places in the Western Ghats districts of Tamil Nadu may receive light to moderate rainfall today.
Rainfall Forecast for Western Ghats Till March 1
The Weather Department has predicted that from tomorrow until the 27th, a few places in the Western Ghats districts and adjoining areas are likely to experience light to moderate rain.
From February 28 to March 1, isolated locations in the Western Ghats districts may continue to receive light rainfall. However, most other parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to witness dry weather conditions during this period.
Fog Alert for Northern Districts Including Chennai
The department has also issued a fog advisory for tomorrow and the day after. Light mist is likely to occur during early morning hours in districts such as Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai and Kanchipuram.
Residents in these areas are advised to exercise caution while travelling during early morning hours due to reduced visibility.
