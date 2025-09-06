A second-year law student at Amit University in Lucknow was repeatedly slapped by his classmates inside a car. A video shows a female student slapping him while demanding he lower his hand.

In a shocking incident, a second-year law student of Amity University in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow was allegedly slapped "50-60 times" within seconds by his classmates inside a vehicle at the campus parking lot last month. The incident took place on August 26 when the victim, Shikhar Mukesh Kesarwani, arrived with a friend in her vehicle to attend classes.

The reason behind the assault could not ascertained. Moreover, no immediate statement was issued from Amity University at the time of filing this report.

In the 101-second video, a female student, on the front passenger seat, is seen continuously slapping Shikhar on his left cheek while asking him to put his hand down ("haath neeche" (put your hand down) each time he tries to escape the assault. A male student on Shikhar's right is seen interrupting and asking Shikhar to keep his hands away. He then aggressively pushes away Shikhar's hand and delivers a blow on his right cheek.

The male student, who is addressed as Ayush by the remaining students inside the vehicle, is then heard hurling abuses at Shikhar.

The female student then confronts Shikhar, saying "kya bola tha tumne (what did you say)? Character? Character?" and goes on to slap him a couple of more times.

Ayush interrupts again and threatens Shikhar to move his hand away. "Agar main maarna shuru karunga... haath neeche kar (If I start beating, put your hand down)," he is heard yelling at the victim.

"Character ka bola tha... haath neeche kar... You will talk about Jahnvi... You will talk about Soumya..," he says, as he continues to slap and verbally abuse Shikhar.

Another occupant in the car, whose face wasn't visible and was presumably recording the video, is heard saying that Shikhar has apologised and asks Ayush to stop the assault.

Ayush, however, appears indifferent and continues to assault the law student. He goes on to tell his friend, Aryaman, to hold Shikhar's left hand and then again slaps the victim for a couple of more times.

According to reports, an FIR has been registered against five students - Ayush Yadav, Jahnvi Mishra, Milay Banerjee, Vivek Singh and Aryaman Shukla on the basis of a complaint by Shikhar's father Mukesh Kesarwani.