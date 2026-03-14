Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre blamed the Centre for the commercial LPG shortage, stating the Union government failed to anticipate the crisis from the West Asia conflict and should have taken preventive measures to ensure uninterrupted supply.

Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre blamed the Centre for the ongoing shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, stating that the Union government should have anticipated the crisis arising from the ongoing West Asia conflict and taken preventive measures to ensure uninterrupted supply.

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Speaking to reporters in Bidar, Khandre said the Centre, particularly Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, should have been better prepared for the situation as tensions in West Asia were already escalating. He stressed that timely planning could have helped prevent the disruption currently affecting businesses and consumers across several states. "The central government is responsible for this. Mr Hardeep Singh Puri and the central government should have taken all preventive and precautionary measures because everybody knew what was going to happen and they should have anticipated this situation... They should take steps to get gas, petrol, diesel from whatever sources are available and ensure that people do not face such a situation," Khandre said.

Businesses Resort to Alternative Cooking Methods

The remarks come amid reports of commercial LPG shortages in several parts of the country following supply disruptions linked to tensions in West Asia. The shortage has forced hotels and small businesses to look for alternative cooking arrangements. In Hyderabad, several hotels have switched to traditional firewood stoves to continue operations, while many migrant workers have begun repairing old pump stoves due to the lack of gas cylinders.

Pump Stove Repairs Surge

The sudden demand has led to a surge in customers at pump stove repair centres. Sofiyan, a stove mechanic from a repair shop in Chikkadpally, said the gas shortage has significantly increased the number of people seeking repairs. Many migrant workers, unable to use firewood due to restrictions by landlords, are opting for pump stoves and running them on diesel because kerosene is unavailable.

Ministry Acknowledges LPG Concerns

Earlier, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas assured that India has adequate availability of petrol and diesel across the country, while the LPG situation continues to remain a "matter of concern" for the government. (ANI)