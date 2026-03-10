With LPG prices on the rise, household budgets are taking a hit. But don't worry, a few simple changes in your cooking routine can cut down gas usage. These tips can make your cylinder last 10-15 days longer and help you save some cash.

LPG Saving Tips: The ongoing Iran-Israel conflict has pushed up domestic cylinder prices by as much as Rs 60. In Delhi, a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder now costs up to Rs 913. To make things worse, there are reports of supply shortages in 10 states. In such a situation, what if your cylinder could last 45 days instead of the usual 30? It would not only fix your budget but also save you a lot of stress. Here are 7 brilliant tips to make your gas cylinder last 10-15 days extra.

Soak Your Dal and Rice Before Cooking

Many of us just toss dal or rice straight into the cooker. But experts say if you soak them in water for just 30 minutes beforehand, they cook 20% faster. That’s a direct saving on your gas.

Check the Colour of Your Burner's Flame

Is the flame from your stove yellow or orange? If yes, you're basically burning money. A blue flame means the gas is burning efficiently. A yellow or orange flame indicates a dirty burner and wasted gas. Take an old toothbrush and clean the burner holes today.

Stop Cooking Without a Lid

When you cook in an open pot, heat escapes with the steam, and the food takes longer to cook. Always cover your pots and pans with a lid. This builds up pressure inside and cooks your food about 30% faster.

Don't Put Wet Pans Directly on the Stove

We often wash a pan and put it straight on a lit burner. The flame first has to dry the water before it can start heating the pan. Always wipe the vessel with a clean cloth before placing it on the stove. It sounds like a small thing, but it saves a lot of gas over a month.

The Pressure Cooker Is Your Best Friend

Instead of cooking vegetables in a kadhai, use a pressure cooker. Food cooks up to 4 times faster in a pressure cooker compared to an open pot. Also, try to make more 'one-pot meals' like khichdi or pulao, so you don't have to light the stove again and again.

Don't Cook Things Straight From the Fridge

If you have milk, vegetables, or dough in the fridge, take them out at least an hour before you plan to cook. The stove has to work twice as hard to heat cold items, which means more gas is used. Let them come to room temperature first.

Use the Small Burner More Often

A large burner consumes 15-20% more gas than a smaller one. So, unless you really need the high heat, always use the small burner. Also, make sure the flame stays under the base of your pot. Flames licking the sides are just heating the air in your kitchen, not your food.