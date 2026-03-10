Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, replying to the motion to remove the Speaker, accused the Opposition of being 'restless' and trying to steal the Speaker's power. He defended the Speaker's impartiality, citing House rules.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday replied to the motion of removal of Speaker in the Lok Sabha, as he accused the Opposition bench to be "restless" and trying to go against the will of the people as they allegedly look to steal the Speaker's power for themselves.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'No Cure if You Consider Yourself Above the Speaker'

Taking a jibe at the Opposition MPs amid sloganeering, Minister Rijiju said that he has "no cure" if one believes themselves to be above the speaker in the House, referencing the previous statement of Rahul Gandhi. "When you look at Constitution, and the rules of the house, no one has challenged any decision of the Speaker. That day I was upset for the fact that the Opposition MP said that 'I do not need permission from anyone to speak in Parliament', this is on record. 'This is my right to speak in Parliament', our Leader of Opposition said this. So I was thinking, there are many senior members in Congress, why did they not explain that in this House, PM, minister, LoP can be present but one needs permission from speaker to speak," Rijiju said in the House.

"You cannot do like this, and then you say your microphone is not on. Without permission, if you consider yourself to be above the Speaker, I do not have the cure for that," the minister added.

Speaking about allegations that the Speaker has been "partial" to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) by not allowing Opposition MPs to speak, Rijiju said that there are clear rules in place which allow for any member to speak on the floor and also get the attention of the Speaker while in the House. "Another thing, in 115 (A) rule, there is a provision that whenever MPs give notice to speak, then every party gives such a notice. Even if a member on their own gives a notice, they can speak. If one wants to catch the eyes of the Speaker, then a member can raise their hand to bring attention to themselves. The rule clearly states that Speaker can give any member chance to speak," he said.

There are residual powers, which are not mentioned in rules of procedure and conduct of business, that when there is a no confidence motion against speaker, who will preside on the proceedings. That is why convention is such a big topic, he added. Accusing the Congress MPs in trying to "decide on who will sit on the chair", Rijiju added, "It is so unfortunate that they want to steal this right (from ruling party). It is clear that if a topic has precedence, it comes for the first time then the Speaker has the final authority on the matter."

Gogoi Takes a Swipe at Rijiju; Amit Shah Defends

Earlier, As the debate on the no-confidence motion started, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi took a swipe at Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, stating that he will be remembered as the minister who "interrupted the Opposition the most". "In future when there will be research on parliamentary records and transcripts are looked at, statistics will tell that Kiren Rijiju was the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, who interrupted the Opposition the most," he said.

Coming to Rijiju's defence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that such interuptions are only necessary when someone doesn't adhere to the parliamentary rules, citing his tenure as the Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will speak on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the motion seeking the removal of Om Birla as Speaker of the Lok Sabha. (ANI)