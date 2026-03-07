Sivagiri Mutt submitted a formal memorandum to Rahul Gandhi concerning the marginalisation of backward communities in Kerala, urging fair political representation. Swami Sachidananda said Gandhi responded that the concerns would be considered.

The Sivagiri Mutt has submitted a formal memorandum, concerning the marginalisation of backward communities in Kerala to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Sivagiri Mutt President Swami Sachidananda said on Saturday.

Sachidananda claimed that these communities are increasingly being pushed out of the mainstream. Speaking to ANI, he said, "There is a general opinion that backward communities are being sidelined in Kerala. Sivagiri Mutt also shares this view. Considering this, the Mutt submitted a memorandum to Rahul Gandhi stating that backward communities should receive adequate representation."

Memorandum Urges Fair Political Representation

According to Sachidananada, the memorandum urged fair representation of backward communities in political leadership. "Candidates from these communities should be fielded in constituencies where they form the majority and in winnable constituencies," he said, further adding that Gandhi responded that the concerns in the memorandum "would be considered".

Lack of Representation Highlighted

The President noted that since R Sankar, a disciple of Sree Narayana Guru and the first Congress Chief Minister of Kerala, no other follower of the Guru has held the top post. "At present, only one MLA from that community remains, K Babu. Kerala is facing a situation where backward communities are increasingly being pushed out of the mainstream. We strongly believe that the present leadership will take steps to ensure proper consideration and bring them forward," he said.

Rahul Gandhi's Visit to Sivagiri Mutt

The memorandum was submitted during Gandhi's ongoing visit to Kerala, where he visited Sivagiri Mutt in Kollam to pay tribute to Sree Narayana Guru earlier today.

https://x.com/INCIndia/status/2030167207372816559?s=20 "LoP Shri @RahulGandhi visited the Sivagiri Mutt in Kollam and paid tributes, remembering the timeless teachings and legacy of Sree Narayana Guru ji," INC wrote on X. (ANI)