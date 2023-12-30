Low visibility halts Delhi: Trains behind schedule, over 80 flights delayed

Passengers expressed their frustration with the delays, citing the impact on their travel plans. One traveler, who was travelling to Gangtok, Sikkim, for New Year celebrations, expressed concern over a two-hour flight delay and hinted at potential complaints if the situation persisted.

A dense fog descended upon several states across the nation on Saturday (December 30) disrupting air and rail travel. The national capital witnessed delays affecting over 80 flights due to the thick fog and poor visibility, causing significant inconvenience for travelers.

Passengers expressed their frustration with the delays, citing the impact on their travel plans. One traveler, who was travelling to Gangtok, Sikkim, for New Year celebrations, expressed concern over a two-hour flight delay and hinted at potential complaints if the situation persisted. Similarly, another passenger bound for Mata Vaishno Devi reported a two-hour delay in their train's arrival, aggravating travel woes.

Amrit Bharat Express: Know ticket fare, passenger amenities, number of coaches and more

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued forecasts predicting dense to very dense fog across Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi until December 31, with possible extensions in some areas over the next few days. This persistent fog has significantly lowered temperatures in regions around the national capital and neighboring states, signaling the onset of peak winter.

Dense fog severely impacts visibility, reducing it to a range of 200m to 500m, creating hazardous conditions for drivers navigating roads. The current weather conditions have made travel particularly challenging.

According to IMD's projections, dense fog conditions will persist across Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, and Bihar until the end of the month, with expectations of a potential reduction in intensity thereafter. The northern region, covering Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, is likely to witness similar foggy conditions until January 2.

16 km roadshow to projects worth Rs 15000 crore... PM Modi's Ayodhya visit ahead of mega Ram Temple event

In the northeast states like Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Jharkhand, dense fog patterns are expected to continue until the end of December. Additionally, IMD forecasts cold day conditions in parts of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi until December 31, affecting daily routines and travel plans.

The dense fog has led to widespread disruptions, impacting the mobility of commuters and travelers across various regions. As these foggy conditions persist, authorities and travelers are bracing themselves for potential delays and challenges in the days ahead.