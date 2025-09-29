Following a row over the violence in Bareilly, the President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, appealed to the public to maintain peace.

Following a row over the violence in Bareilly, the President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, appealed to the public to maintain peace. Speaking to ANI on Monday, Maulana Bareilvi said that the situation in Bareilly is peaceful. He said, “The situation in Bareilly is peaceful, and there is no disturbance. However, I appeal to everyone to maintain peace.” Further, advising against processions like in Bareilly, he said, “The love for the Prophet should be in hearts, not on the streets.”

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The methods used to express love for the Prophet are inappropriate. These actions lead to the posters with the name of 'Muhammad' being torn, fallen, and desecrated. I also advise against holding demonstrations, processions, or agitations during festivals of other religions.... The love for the Prophet should be in hearts, not on the streets," he told ANI.

Maulana Bareilvi's remarks came after the 26 September protests by a group of people who gathered outside Ala Hazrat Dargah and IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's house. Meanwhile, local residents also said that the police have maintained peace in the area. Pan sellers in Bareilly market highlighted that they incurred losses amid violence and curfew in the region.

Local resident Rajesh Sharma told ANI, “The Situation is calm now. Goods got destroyed amid the clash. I incurred a loss of Rs 1000 to 2000, while I earn just Rs 200-300 in a day. Chief Minister did well.”

Another local resident said, "There is peace now. That day, even after a refusal, they were coming in small groups. They pelted stones at the police, after which the police retaliated with a lathi charge. Miscreants should be treated in this manner. Tauqeer Raza Khan's property has been sealed."

"The market was closed, and I incurred a huge loss. Earlier, the curfews lasted for eight to ten days," local Sanjeev said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)