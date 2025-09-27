During 'I Love Muhammad' protest in Bareilly, DIG confirmed that 39 individuals have been identified and 10 FIRs filed. Cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza was arrested as the chief conspirator. Clashes led to 22 police injuries and weapons were recovered.

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): After violence ensued in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on September 26 after several protestors gathered in support of the 'I love Muhammad' campaign, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Range Ajay Kumar Sahni said on Saturday that 10 FIRs have been registered, and 39 individuals have been identified in connection with the violence.

Speaking to ANI, DIG Sahni said that Maulana Tauqeer Raza, a cleric, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody after he emerged as a main conspirator.

Sahani added that 22 police officers were injured in clashes involving firing and stone-pelting.

Speaking to ANI, DIG Sahani said, “The situation is normal.10 FIRs have been registered, and an investigation is being done based on evidence. 39 people have been identified so far, and Maulana Tauqeer Raza has emerged as the chief conspirator. He has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.”

He further said that Social media was used to gather people and incite violence.

"Social media was used to gather people and share the plan. A large number of weapons and stones have been recovered from the protestors... Firing was done on police personnel, and stones were also pelted. 22 policemen have been injured. Further investigation is underway... Empty shells, cartridges, pistols, and broken glass bottles have been recovered from the protest site," DIG Sahani added.

Earlier today, Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal assured that the law and order situation in the state is fully under control.

"Law and order is under control in UP. The governance in UP is going on well," Meghwal told ANI on Saturday.

A group of people pelted stones during a protest after Friday prayers in Bareilly, prompting the police to resort to a lathi charge and detain several of them.

Protestors had gathered outside the Ala Hazrat Dargah and the residence of Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, holding placards that read “I Love Mohammad.”

As the group's members gathered after Jumma Namaz, around 80-90% dispersed after a flag march by the police, who aimed to enforce the Section 163 order. A smaller group, however, attempted to march towards Islamia Inter College, prompting the police to use force to prevent a potential law and order situation. The swift police action was aimed at maintaining peace and preventing any affray.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that if anyone tries to challenge the security of the state and cause disturbance by protesting on the streets, then such actions will be taken.

"Anarchy is not acceptable. We will give respect to everyone, we will provide security to everyone, but if someone dares to tamper with security, attacks innocent citizens, then such action will be taken against them that it will become an example for coming generations...Spoiling the atmosphere during festivals and celebrations is not acceptable. I will say again that if someone dares to cause a disturbance by protesting on the streets...they will have to pay a heavy price for it..." CM Yogi said while addressing a gathering in UP's Shravasti.

