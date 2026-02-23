A viral video shows an IndiGo pilot surprising his wife with flowers after an international trip. This touching gesture is part of his tradition of bringing her a bouquet from every country he visits.

A touching love story has captured the internet’s attention after a video of an IndiGo pilot surprising his wife with flowers from every country he visits went viral on social media. Shared by Megha Jha, a former flight attendant, the clip showcases a simple yet deeply meaningful tradition that has resonated with thousands online.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The video shows the pilot returning home from an international trip, dressed in his uniform, holding a bouquet of vibrant flowers in one hand while pulling his suitcase with the other. As he walks in, his excitement is evident, and he warmly presents the flowers to his wife, reflecting a consistent gesture of love that has become a hallmark of their relationship.

What makes the moment special is not just the flowers, but the thought behind them. According to the caption, the pilot brings flowers from different countries during his travels, turning each trip into an opportunity to express affection despite a demanding profession.

The video quickly gained traction across platforms, with users praising the couple’s bond and calling the gesture “wholesome” and “straight out of a movie.” Many highlighted how such small yet thoughtful acts can keep romance alive, especially in relationships where distance and travel are frequent challenges.

Social media users flooded the comments section with admiration, noting that love lies in effort and consistency rather than grand displays. Several also pointed out that the pilot’s tradition sets a powerful example of how meaningful relationships are built through everyday gestures.

The viral clip serves as a reminder that even in busy, high-pressure lifestyles, simple acts of care and thoughtfulness can leave a lasting impact, turning ordinary moments into cherished memories.