An AI-generated video depicting Trump as if he were from different nations has gone viral, amassing over 9 million views. The clip presents hyper-realistic, culturally styled versions of the President from countries like India, Russia, and Nigeria.

A viral AI-generated video imagining how former US President Donald Trump might look if he were born in different countries has taken social media by storm. The clip showcases altered versions of Trump reflecting cultural aesthetics from nations such as India and China, blending humour with cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology.

The video quickly gained traction across platforms, with users both amused and intrigued by the hyper-realistic transformations. Many praised the creativity, calling it “entertaining” and “impressively detailed,” while others highlighted how AI continues to blur the line between reality and fiction. Some users joked about the different avatars, while others shared the video widely, fuelling its viral momentum.

“What if Donald Trump was born in different countries? Imagine if Donald Trump wasn’t born in the United States… but somewhere else,” the caption of the post read.

In the Indian version, Trump appears as “Dhanal Trumper,” dressed in a traditional Jodhpuri-style coat. Another edit places him in Russia as “Dmitry Trumov,” standing in front of Red Square. The video also features Italy’s “Donaldo Trombi,” China’s “Dong Le Di Tulan,” Nigeria’s “Donal Okorompa,” and England’s “Sir Donald Trumpton”.

Since going viral, the clip has crossed 9 million views, with users flooding the comments with humour and reactions. Many singled out the Nigerian and Italian versions as the most entertaining and creative.

One user joked that the Nigerian version left them “laughing uncontrollably,” while another quipped that the alternate versions looked better than the original. A third compared the Italian look to a James Bond-style character, while others said most versions appeared more appealing than Trump himself.

Several viewers also praised the edits for being sharp and lifelike. One comment said the Nigerian version was “absolutely hilarious,” while another playfully dubbed the video “multiple shades of Trump,” highlighting its viral appeal.

However, not all reactions were positive. Several viewers raised concerns about the growing use of AI-generated content, especially the potential risks of misinformation and deepfakes. Experts have long warned that such technology, often referred to as deepfake, can be misused to create misleading or deceptive visuals.