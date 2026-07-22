The Lok Sabha is set to take up the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passage on Wednesday. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move the legislation during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

The Lok Sabha is set to take up the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passage on Wednesday, with Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal scheduled to move the legislation in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 20 amid continued Opposition sloganeering during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Lok Sabha to take up SC Judges Amendment Bill

As per the Lok Sabha List of Business for today, Meghwal will move that the Bill further to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956, be taken into consideration and also move that the Bill be passed.

The legislative business will be taken up alongside a statutory resolution moved by MPs Sougata Ray, NK Premachandran and Dean Kuriakose, disapproving of the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance, 2026, promulgated by the President on May 16.

The SC (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, seeks to further amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956.

Other Business in Lower House

Earlier in the day's business, Kiren Rijiju and Gaurav Gogoi are scheduled to present the Seventeenth Report of the Business Advisory Committee.

MP Anurag Singh Thakur and Manna Lal Rawat are scheduled to present three reports of the Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel (2025-26). These include the 24th Report on 'Aatmanirbharta in Steel Sector and Roadmap for Made in India Steel Production' pertaining to the Ministry of Steel; the 25th Report on action taken by the government on observations and recommendations contained in the 18th Report on Demands for Grants (2026-27) pertaining to the Ministry of Coal; and the 26th Report on action taken by the government on observations and recommendations contained in the 19th Report on Demands for Grants (2026-27) pertaining to the Ministry of Mines.

Railways Minister Ravneet Singh is scheduled to make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 8th Report of the Standing Committee on Railways on Demands for Grants (2026-27) pertaining to the Ministry of Railways.

The House will also consider a motion by Sudheer Gupta and Mukeshkumar Chandrakaant Dalal seeking an extension of time for the presentation of the report of the Joint Committee on the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, till the last day of the Monsoon Session, 2026.

As per the List of Business, "That this House do extend time for the presentation of the Report of the Joint Committee on the 'Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026' till the last day of the Monsoon Session, 2026."

The House is scheduled to begin proceedings at 11 am with Question Hour, followed by laying of papers on the Table by Ministers, including Jitendra Singh, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Ravneet Singh and Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya.

Rajya Sabha Proceedings

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha is also scheduled to take up reports of the Public Accounts Committee on defence-related issues, including delays in production of the Dhanush gun system and a Rs 62.10 crore loss over replacement of defective ammunition, besides reports on self-reliance in the steel sector and action taken on demands for grants for the Ministries of Coal and Mines.

As per the Rajya Sabha List of Business for today, Union Ministers Nityanand Rai, BL Verma, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Sukanta Majumdar and Harsh Malhotra will lay papers on the Table on behalf of their respective ministries.

Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar will lay papers on behalf of the Ministry of Home Affairs, BL Verma for the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Sukanta Majumdar for the Ministry of Education, and Harsh Malhotra for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Committee Reports on Agenda

Meanwhile, BJP MP K Laxman and Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh will lay on the Table copies, in English and Hindi, of four reports of the Public Accounts Committee for 2026-27.

The reports include the Forty-eighth Report of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha on the "Delay in production of electronically upgraded 155mm/45 Calibre Gun System 'DHANUSH'"; the Forty-ninth Report on "Loss of Rs. 62.10 crore on Replacement of defective ammunition to Army by Ordnance Factory, Badmal"; the Fiftieth Report on "Management of Defence Offsets"; and the Fifty-first Report on "Non-Compliance in timely submission of Action Taken Notes on non-selected audit paragraphs and excess expenditure".

The House will also take up three reports of the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel for 2025-26.

BJP MP Anil Kumar Yadav Mandadi and MP Mahua Maji will lay on the Table copies of the reports.

These include the Twenty-fourth Report of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha on "Aatmanirbharta in Steel Sector and Roadmap for 'Made in India' Steel Production", pertaining to the Ministry of Steel.

The Twenty-fifth Report deals with action taken by the government on the observations and recommendations contained in the committee's Eighteenth Report on "Demands for Grants (2026-27)" pertaining to the Ministry of Coal.

The Twenty-sixth Report concerns action taken by the government on the observations and recommendations contained in the committee's Nineteenth Report on "Demands for Grants (2026-27)" pertaining to the Ministry of Mines.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 20 and will continue till August 13. (ANI)