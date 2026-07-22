A massive fire at an illegal firecracker factory in Ahmedabad's Ramol area claimed 10 lives. Police said the unit, previously sealed for an expired license, was reopened illegally during the Rath Yatra, leading to the tragic accident.

At least 10 people were killed after a massive fire broke out at an illegal firecracker factory in the Ramol area of Ahmedabad, officials said. The facility, which had been previously sealed by authorities following the expiry of its license, was reportedly being operated surreptitiously when the tragic incident occurred.

Police Confirm Details of Illegal Operation

DCP Mayur Patil on Tuesday said, "A fire broke out at an illegal firecracker factory in the Ramol area, resulting in the deaths of 10 people. We had previously shut down the factory because its license had expired on March 31, 2026, and the premises had been sealed. However, taking advantage of the police being occupied with security arrangements for the Rath Yatra, they attempted to reopen the illegal factory. This led to an accident and the loss of 10 lives."

Crackdown on Illegal Establishments Intensified

The senior official further stated that a crackdown on such illegal establishments has been intensified to prevent future tragedies. "To prevent such incidents in the future, we have appealed to landowners to take action regarding any factories on their land that hold expired licenses. Landowners are now carrying out demolition actions against such operators. Arrangements have been put in place by the police and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation," DCP Patil added.

The police and local administration are currently monitoring the demolition of unauthorised structures. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)